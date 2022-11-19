ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock. Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs. “I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory. If...

Comments / 0

Community Policy