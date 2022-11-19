Read full article on original website
SFGate
Japan gets 2 late goals to beat Germany 2-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock. Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to give Japan a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Germany. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs. “I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory. If...
Fans are all saying the same thing as Perisic appeals for handball after Morocco star smacks ball off his own FACE
IVAN PERISIC baffled fans this morning by appealing for a penalty kick... despite a Morocco star kicking the ball off his own face. The Tottenham ace was in action for Croatia as they looked to kick off their World Cup campaign with a win against their North African opponents. They...
