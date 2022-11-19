Read full article on original website
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
Ella Flora to host second annual goods drive for the Bethany House
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) – Ella Floral is hosting its second annual goods drive to support the Bethany House. The drive will take place from Nov. 22 through Dec. 23 at the floral and gift boutique located on 301 Superior St. in Rossford during store hours. Store hours are listed as the following: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
The Red Cross is looking for heroes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross of Western Lake Erie will recognize and pay tribute to ordinary members of the community who have shown extraordinary courage, compassion, character, or humanity by saving or improving the lives of others at the 2023 Red Cross of Western Lake Erie Hero Awards.
Sandusky Police Department holding winter clothing drive
SANDUSKY – The Sandusky Police Department is partnering with the Southside Enrichment and Empowerment Program to hold a coat, hat, and glove drive for children. Sizes for the items can range from infant to adult 2X large. Items can be dropped day or night at the Sandusky Police Department,...
Local Comic Shop Day is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - It’s your chance to swoop into your friendly neighborhood comic book store and save the day by supporting local. They call it “Local Comic Shop Day.”. “Get people in the doors. Get people in the doors to discover this wonderful world of fantasy,”...
Mercy Health takes mammography on the road for mobile screenings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Mercy Health announces the first mobile mammography unit for the greater Toledo area on Tuesday. According to a statement released by the health care system, the mobile mammography unit is created for patients’ convenience and will deliver 3D mammograms to women ages 40 and older. The...
'Nobody has to be hungry': What food banks say families still need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving is on Thursday and that means getting last items for the special dinner. Some area organizations and food banks are ensuring local families have what they need for the holiday. The SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio is trying to keep up with this year's...
Glass City K9 LLC Explains Why It’s the Premier Dog and Puppy Training Company in Toledo
Toledo, OH – In a website post, Glass City K9 LLC highlighted the qualities that make it the sought-after dog and puppy training agency. The team noted its mission is to keep dogs out of shelters and into family homes. Dog training helps the owner and improves the dog’s quality of life. The team also boasted as a BBB A+ rated company.
BGSU senior donating stem cells to woman fighting leukemia
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green State University senior discovered that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. The process has been swift for Dylan Coleman, who has already had a comprehensive physical and was scheduled to donate blood stem cells Monday.
City’s largest ever Christmas Tree sparkles in Port Clinton
This holiday season downtown Port Clinton is celebrating in the shadow of the city’s largest ever Christmas tree. The approximately 50-foot tree was serenaded by carolers prior to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 19. A large crowd stood in bitterly cold winds to watch the tree light up for the first time.
When does the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm open? Here's what you need to know
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm, otherwise known as Wheeler Farms in the off-season, is set to open for the season on Wednesday. In addition to selling fresh pine trees for the holiday season, the farm will honor military service by donating over 200 trees to veterans and military families.
Former Park Hotel to become affordable housing for at risk young adults
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Park Hotel will soon become a four-story, affordable housing apartment building for young adults at risk of of homelessness. Lucas County Metropolitan Housing and Community Housing Network announced Tuesday that their partnership is receiving a $400,000 Affordable Housing Program subsidy from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati.
More illegal burns cause wildland fires
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Whitehouse Fire Department has responded to 13 wildland fires caused by illegal burns since October. Last year, it responded to two. "You don't know how fires are going to spread," said Jason Francis, Fire Chief of the Whitehouse Fire Department. "You think you do, but it's a lot different from field fires and wildland fires than it is for house fires."
Tiffin University RA recognized for helping put dorm room fire out
TIFFIN, Ohio — A resident advisor at Tiffin University is being celebrated for taking action during a fire on Sunday and potentially saving lives. "I heard a bunch of residents banging on doors and screaming: 'There's a fire, there's a fire, everybody out,'" Hope Love, a first-year student, said.
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
Holiday Light Show opening at Lucas County Fairgrounds
The Lucas County Holiday Light Show opens Friday, Nov. 18 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1406 Key St., Maumee. Visitors can enjoy the show, which features a mile of dancing light displays, from the comfort of their vehicles. For added enjoyment, music synchronized to the animated displays is available by tuning into the radio station provided.
BG Holiday Parade braves the cold to welcome in the holiday season
While Mariah Carey exclaimed from a loudspeaker that all she wants for Christmas is you, one BG Holiday Parade attendee had another request for Santa: 70-degree weather on Christmas. Santa, his legs wrapped in a plaid blanket, may very well have shared those sentiments. The weather Saturday morning was almost...
Museum to welcome back “Christmas Tree Ship” Dec. 3
The National Museum of the Great Lakes will welcome the arrival of the Christmas Tree Ship Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1-4 p.m. Area residents are invited to purchase a Christmas tree for themselves or a family in need and then watch Santa arrive with the trees at the event, held in partnership with Geo. Gradel Co.
Collectors get inside look at freshly mined crystals at Rockhound's Rock-n-Craft Show
TOLEDO, Ohio — Members of the Northwest Ohio Rockhound club say their club is for anyone who likes any kind of rocks, minerals, gemstones, crafts, or jewelry. During their fall Rock-n-Craft show, held at St. James Lutheran Church in west Toledo on Sunday, sparks flew when the club members helped collectors break open their rocks to reveal the crystals inside.
Cousins Emaleigh Dunn, Quinn DiBucci make a mark in the fashion world
Marblehead residents walking through the Fremont Walmart may recognize a familiar face in the advertisements. Quinn DiBucci, a sixth grade Danbury student, is featured on a Justice brand clothing ad in an aisle near the girls’ clothing section. Quinn made her modeling debut thanks to her cousin, Emaleigh Dunn,...
