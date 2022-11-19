As Americans struggle to cope with inflation ahead of the holiday season, with food prices skyrocketing and shortages galore, some local food banks are finding ways to adapt to the issues at hand. The Orange County Food Bank, for one, has worked around this year's turkey shortage, opting instead to provide those in need with chickens and other fixings for their Thanksgiving dinners. "That's the new strategy for trying to address people's need for some protein in their Thanksgiving meal," said . "We've been getting both whole chickens and chicken quarters. This still makes for an excellent meal for a family."In the...

