Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Horrified After 'Creepy Date' Slips His AirPods In Her BagAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income programBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
2 Los Angeles-area homeless organizations awarded $5M grants by Jeff Bezos’ foundation
Two organizations that work to combat homelessness in the Los Angeles-area were awarded $5 million grants for their missions. LA Family Housing and PATH Los Angeles were chosen as recipients of the grants, which were awarded to them by the Bezos Day One Families Fund. The Day One Fund is an initiative by billionaire entrepreneur […]
foxla.com
Karen Bass says her top priorities in LA are homeless crisis, public safety, affordability
LOS ANGELES - Over the course of her campaign and the days following her victory, mayor-elect Karen Bass has vowed to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles. On Monday, nearly two weeks after the Nov. 8 general election, she doubled down on her pledge on social media, even adding that "work has already begun."
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
NBC Los Angeles
Small Landlords Say LA Eviction Moratorium Limbo is a Financial Disaster
Last month the Los Angeles City Council voted to end the eviction moratorium put in place during the pandemic. But the council seems to be stalling on making it official, because it still hasn’t been signed into ordinance. This is frustrating small landlords, who tell the I-Team that the city has been ignoring them throughout the pandemic, pushing them to financial disaster. All while, they say, some tenants are using the moratorium as a ticket to free housing.
NBC Los Angeles
‘Every Child Deserves a Nice Christmas': How to Help Children of Farmworkers
Farmworkers and their families in Oxnard are feeling the squeeze of inflation like many across the nation, and a nonprofit in California is trying to ease the burden by gathering donations ahead of Christmas, which otherwise might be very bleak. “Families are in great need,” said Magybet Mendez, one of...
Thousands of free turkeys given away to LA families ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in Southern California have been hit hard economically by inflation and other financial setbacks. That's why local politicians and businesses are giving away free turkeys to families. For the third consecutive year, Hollywood Park hosted the City of Inglewood's 8th Annual Turkey Giveaway at SoFi Stadium. Over 150 volunteers helped to distribute food items to families. "Trimmings can be expensive," said Asia Jones, a volunteer. "But people still want to have a wonderful Thanksgiving and to do that they just need a little bit of help." The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway served roughly 2,500 Inglewood residents, providing turkeys donated...
With $25 million, California launches first state-funded guaranteed income program
(The Center Square) – California is launching its first state-funded guaranteed income pilot programs, the California Department of Social Services announced Monday. The $25-million effort will send $600-$1200 checks to 1,975 Californians starting as soon as next summer. The pilot program at seven sites including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Ventura County was approved by a unanimous legislature last July. The money distributed over 12-18 months targets expectant mothers and those aging out of foster care programs. ...
Two YMCA members walk from Long Beach to US-Mexico Border to highlight youth homelessness
The 125-mile "solidarity journey" kicked off Monday at the YMCA Fairfield family branch in Long Beach.
spectrumnews1.com
Shelters to open in areas where freezing temps are forecast
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — With freezing temperatures forecast this week for the Antelope Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and the Mount Wilson area, authorities planned to open winter shelters for people without permanent housing. Temperatures in the low to mid-20s and dipping down into the upper teens were forecast through...
theeastsiderla.com
$25,000 off Mount Washington cottage; $60,000 cut on East LA one-bedroom; $125,00 chop on Highland Park Craftsman
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Mount Washington: $25,000 slice off a 2-bedroom cottage with deck. Now asking $825,000. We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help. For...
ladowntownnews.com
LA Mission brings Thanksgiving celebration to Skid Row
As one of the largest providers of services to the homeless in the country, the Los Angeles Mission is dedicated to bringing hot food and other necessities to individuals and families currently living on Skid Row each holiday season. For this year’s Thanksgiving celebration, the LA Mission will provide over...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make to buy a home in LA
LOS ANGELES - If you're not making six figures, you can kiss your dream of buying a home in Los Angeles - or most other California cities, for that matter - goodbye. That's because you apparently need to earn at least $200,000 or more to become a homeowner in Los Angeles or really any other major city in California, according to a new analysis by real estate company Redfin.
marketplace.org
A Southern California town reckons with its disappearing beaches
On a sunny fall morning, waves crashed against a slope made up of huge boulders, or riprap, sending spray over the adjacent railroad tracks. These tracks, south of San Clemente State Beach in Southern California, are part of the only freight rail line that connects the Port of San Diego with the rest of the country. This is also the route of the popular Amtrak Surfliner that hugs the coast all the way up to San Luis Obispo in Central California.
LA County food distributions and events to help celebrate Thanksgiving
LA County food distributions, events across the Southland to help celebrate Thanksgiving
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass expands lead over Rick Caruso by nearly Pushes 89,000 votes
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles Mayor-Elect Karen Bass expanded her lead over developer Rick Caruso to nearly 89,000 votes in the latest updated vote count from the Nov. 8 election. Bass was declared the winner on Wednesday when her lead grew to more than 46,500 votes. Caruso led the...
Local food banks forced to adapt in face of food shortages
As Americans struggle to cope with inflation ahead of the holiday season, with food prices skyrocketing and shortages galore, some local food banks are finding ways to adapt to the issues at hand. The Orange County Food Bank, for one, has worked around this year's turkey shortage, opting instead to provide those in need with chickens and other fixings for their Thanksgiving dinners. "That's the new strategy for trying to address people's need for some protein in their Thanksgiving meal," said . "We've been getting both whole chickens and chicken quarters. This still makes for an excellent meal for a family."In the...
Selected Long Beach families will receive $6,000 from new guaranteed income program
The city of Long Beach, California has launched the Long Beach Pledge. The guaranteed income program will provide 250 qualifying residents $500 a month for one year. Applications will be accepted until 4:59 PM PST on January 17, 2023. See below for details on how to apply for the program.
Antelope Valley Press
LA County grants will help small businesses
The Los Angeles Conservancy announced a new grant program available to longtime small businesses within Los Angeles County, to help them better serve their customers and grow their businesses. The Conservancy’s Legacy Business Grant will award 10 $5,000 grants to eligible small businesses within the boundaries of Los Angeles County...
Authorities crack down on illegal street racing, takeovers in Los Angeles ahead of Thanksgiving
With record Thanksgiving traffic this week, officers will be out in full force, cracking down on illegal street racing and takeovers in Southern California. Los Angeles Police will be patrolling local hotspots known for illegal street racing and takeovers across the southland including the Sixth Street Viaduct which has been a hotbed of illegal activity […]
NBC Los Angeles
Child Dies of RSV in Riverside County
Health officials in Riverside County reported Monday a child under the age of 4 years old died after contracting RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus. “The loss of a child is devastating and all of Public Health sends it heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and anyone impacted by this tragic event,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.
Comments / 5