Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Roadwork along Hibernia Forest Drive begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
News4JAX celebrates love with community during 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday had a gloomy start after the community woke up to the news of yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community. Five people were killed and 17 others were hit by bullets after a rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Among the victims included a loving boyfriend, a 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform, and a mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Click here to read about all five victims.
Action News Jax
LIST: Best places to see Christmas lights in the Jacksonville area in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebrate the holidays by planning trips to some of the the best Christmas light displays in the greater Jacksonville area!. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best in our area. Take a look:. Jax Illuminations. The drive-through light display that features a million...
News4Jax.com
7 of 9 candidates for Jacksonville mayor answer questions at Rotary Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We just finished the midterm elections, and Jacksonville city elections are already just months away. Nine candidates for mayor were invited to participate in a forum at the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Monday, seven showed up. Darcy Richardson said he would be there, but wasn’t. Daniel Davis was not there, saying he had family commitments.
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange Park
Feast of Plenty, an annual free community lunch, will be held on Thanksgiving Day at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, 1140 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park. The event begins at noon.
News4Jax.com
NICU babies celebrate Thanksgiving with handmade costumes at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – It doesn’t get butter than this. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital were dressed up in their Thanksgiving best by NICU nurses. The babies were dressed as turkeys and pumpkins — sporting fall colors this week. Photo...
theshelbyreport.com
Southeastern Grocers Begins Holiday Hunger Relief Program
Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers has begun a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays. Through Dec. 27, Southeastern...
News4Jax.com
Mandarin Park to be renamed after former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is renaming Mandarin Park after former City Council member and mayor, Tommy Hazouri Sr., who died last year at age 76. As first reported by the Florida Times Union, the park at 14870 Mandarin Road will be known as the Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri Sr. Park in recognition of his accomplishments and service to the city. The legislation was passed unanimously Tuesday by the City Council.
News4Jax.com
Frying a turkey? Here are some Thanksgiving tips from Copeland’s
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Copeland’s is known for its New Orleans-style food, but around Thanksgiving, it’s famous for Fried Turkey!. Melanie Lawson spent the morning in the kitchen getting some secret frying tips. We got our questions answered by the experts. Copeland’s owner, Andrew Gabet, joined News4JAX to...
Fallen Jacksonville firefighter's mother remembering him by starting nonprofit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Freeland will never be forgotten. Reminders of him sit throughout his family’s home. A candle to remind them of his light. Freeland, 36, died while trying to save someone from a trapped vehicle. He died a hero. As his mother, Terona Feacher, reflects on...
News4Jax.com
Shooting at Colorado gay club has Jacksonville’s Hamburger Mary’s rethinking its safety plan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities in Colorado Springs have charged the 22-year-old man accused of opening fire Saturday night at a gay nightclub with five counts of murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime. Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested after police said two men inside Club Q hit him...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Southern Steer Butcher opening in Ortega
The city issued a permit Nov. 1 for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at a project cost of $200,000. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh cuts of quality meat from sustainable farms. Whether you’re...
News4Jax.com
Reggie Gaffney Jr., son of former Jacksonville city councilman, sworn in to serve District 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Standing next to his father, who held a Bible for his son to take the oath of office, Reggie Gaffney Jr. on Monday officially became a Jacksonville city councilman and will serve District 7. Gaffney Jr., a Democrat, won with nearly 70% of the vote during...
News4Jax.com
Support small businesses in Downtown Jacksonville this Saturday with QR code scavenger hunt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The need to shop local and support small businesses is greater than ever, and Downtown Vision has brought back a fun -- and money-saving -- incentive for Small Business Saturday. Shoppers are encouraged to participate in a scavenger hunt at participating businesses in the heart of...
themonarchwedding.com
Betina and Ciprian - Greek Orthodox Wedding in Jacksonville Florida
Tradition + celebration… you simply can’t have a more perfect harmony for a wedding. And that is what Betina and Ciprian brought to their beautiful union. This couple exchanged vows at St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville in an intimate ceremony that brought their families together with so many special touches. And they chose to celebrate with a reception at the Embassy Suites in St. Augustine Beach, and celebrate we did! There was a Greek band as well as music from Beachside Entertainment to keep the party rocking, and Ouzo on the dance floor to end the perfect night. Thanks for letting us capture all these unique moments—we loved every minute. Opa!
Feeding Northeast Florida, Jaguars giveaway Turkeys giving people hope, lasting memories ahead of Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People lined up outside Lot J at TIAA Bank Field before it opened Friday morning as they tried to secure their spot for a free turkey or Publix gift card. Feeding Northeast Florida and the Jacksonville Jaguars teamed up to provide 150 turkeys and 450 Publix...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions over Black Friday weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The pet adoption fee will be waived at both the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services this weekend. The Humane Society’s Black Friday free adoption special will begin this Friday, Nov. 25, which is Black Friday, and continue through this Sunday, Nov. 27.
Police presence reported in Riverside area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a large police presence being reported in Riverside Tuesday afternoon.
floridapolitics.com
Seven candidates clash at first Jacksonville mayoral debate of 2023 cycle
Seven of nine filed candidates participated in the first debate of the 2023 cycle. Seven Jacksonville mayoral candidates squared off Monday in the first debate of the 2023 campaign. On hand were Democrats Donna Deegan, former Sen. Audrey Gibson and Theresa Richardson, Republicans LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, Al Ferraro and Frankie...
Jacksonville sheriff touts new command staff, addresses controversy over rank reversions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s new sheriff, T.K. Waters, addressed recent shake-ups in JSO’s command staff as he unveiled his new staff Tuesday afternoon in his first official press conference since being sworn in. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Waters touted his new leadership lineup’s experience,...
Action News Jax
Two arrested for August murder in Riverside
Jacksonville, Fl — Three months after a Riverside murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest. The victim was found on August 17 inside a home on Federica Place. Detectives quickly determined foul play was involved and, ultimately, two people of interest were developed. Those men, 28-year-old...
Comments / 0