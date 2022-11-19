ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

News4JAX celebrates love with community during 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday had a gloomy start after the community woke up to the news of yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community. Five people were killed and 17 others were hit by bullets after a rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Among the victims included a loving boyfriend, a 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform, and a mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Click here to read about all five victims.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

7 of 9 candidates for Jacksonville mayor answer questions at Rotary Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We just finished the midterm elections, and Jacksonville city elections are already just months away. Nine candidates for mayor were invited to participate in a forum at the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Monday, seven showed up. Darcy Richardson said he would be there, but wasn’t. Daniel Davis was not there, saying he had family commitments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Southeastern Grocers Begins Holiday Hunger Relief Program

Jacksonville, Florida-based Southeastern Grocers has begun a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays. Through Dec. 27, Southeastern...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mandarin Park to be renamed after former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is renaming Mandarin Park after former City Council member and mayor, Tommy Hazouri Sr., who died last year at age 76. As first reported by the Florida Times Union, the park at 14870 Mandarin Road will be known as the Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri Sr. Park in recognition of his accomplishments and service to the city. The legislation was passed unanimously Tuesday by the City Council.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Frying a turkey? Here are some Thanksgiving tips from Copeland’s

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Copeland’s is known for its New Orleans-style food, but around Thanksgiving, it’s famous for Fried Turkey!. Melanie Lawson spent the morning in the kitchen getting some secret frying tips. We got our questions answered by the experts. Copeland’s owner, Andrew Gabet, joined News4JAX to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Southern Steer Butcher opening in Ortega

The city issued a permit Nov. 1 for Emerald C’s Development Inc. to build-out a 2,275-square-foot former Pizza Hut for Southern Steer Butcher at 5421 Roosevelt Blvd. at a project cost of $200,000. Southern Steer Butcher says it offers “fresh cuts of quality meat from sustainable farms. Whether you’re...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
themonarchwedding.com

Betina and Ciprian - Greek Orthodox Wedding in Jacksonville Florida

Tradition + celebration… you simply can’t have a more perfect harmony for a wedding. And that is what Betina and Ciprian brought to their beautiful union. This couple exchanged vows at St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville in an intimate ceremony that brought their families together with so many special touches. And they chose to celebrate with a reception at the Embassy Suites in St. Augustine Beach, and celebrate we did! There was a Greek band as well as music from Beachside Entertainment to keep the party rocking, and Ouzo on the dance floor to end the perfect night. Thanks for letting us capture all these unique moments—we loved every minute. Opa!
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Seven candidates clash at first Jacksonville mayoral debate of 2023 cycle

Seven of nine filed candidates participated in the first debate of the 2023 cycle. Seven Jacksonville mayoral candidates squared off Monday in the first debate of the 2023 campaign. On hand were Democrats Donna Deegan, former Sen. Audrey Gibson and Theresa Richardson, Republicans LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, Al Ferraro and Frankie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Two arrested for August murder in Riverside

Jacksonville, Fl — Three months after a Riverside murder, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest. The victim was found on August 17 inside a home on Federica Place. Detectives quickly determined foul play was involved and, ultimately, two people of interest were developed. Those men, 28-year-old...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy