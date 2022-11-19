ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

WNEM

Midland announces winning snowplow names

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
MIDLAND, MI
thelascopress.com

New Staff Announcement for The Ally Challenge

Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI — November 19, 2022. Officials of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren have announced that Erin Mazurek Stone has been named director of business development & community engagement of the HNS Sports Group managed, award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event, now entering its sixth year at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
GRAND BLANC, MI
MLive

Neeley focuses on rebranding Flint in second term as mayor

FLINT, MI -- Can some recent good news, institutional building blocks and the enthusiasm of a newly re-elected mayor change what others think about a city with historically high crime, bad water and disinvestment?. Buckle up, Flint. We’re about to find out. Fresh off winning a second term in...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing

"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

MyMichigan Healthcare Names New Chief Medical Officer

(source: MyMichigan Healthcare) Paul Berg, M.D., M.H.A., has been named chief medical officer of MyMichigan Health. In his new role, Dr. Berg will oversee administration for medical staff, graduate medical education, continuing medical education, clinical quality, patient safety, performance improvement and innovation, regulatory compliance, MyMichigan Medical Group, population health, as well as risk and claims. He succeeds Lydia Watson, M.D., C.P.E., who begins her appointment as president and CEO of the Midland-based health system effective Dec. 1, 2022.
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Flint community remembers Club Q victims at memorial church service

FLINT, MI -- Jelecia Geraghty’s first instinct after hearing about the Club Q shooting was to check on her people. Geraghty, a Flint resident, has a close friend that lives in Colorado and has been to the LGBTQ nightclub before. It was her first instinct after hearing news of the shooting that killed five and injured several others.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 22nd

Learn how to navigate end of year strategies. #sponsoredby American Retirement Advisors. If you're interested in adopting Trixie, contact the Humane Animal Treatment Society. Learn more about elder law. #Sponsoredby the Law Office of Carol Thomas. TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 21. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a...
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
wsgw.com

“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022

The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
SAGINAW, MI
