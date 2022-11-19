Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Related
WNEM
Midland announces winning snowplow names
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The winners of the “Name the Plow” contest for the city of Midland have been announced. The city said that the six winning names are featured on the six plows in black block letters on the left and right sides of the plows’ cab hoods.
Ananich moving from Michigan Senate to lead Greater Flint Health Coalition
FLINT, MI -- Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich is joining the Greater Flint Health Coalition as its new chief executive officer. Ananich, who was prohibited from seeking re-election to the state Senate because of term limits, will oversee day-to-day operations at the GFHC starting in January, the organization announced in a news release on Monday, Nov. 21.
WILX-TV
Advocates for homeless community meet with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local advocates and community members voiced their concerns Tuesday over the fact that homeless people live and sleep in Reutter Park. City Rescue Mission of Lansing reported a 70% increase in homelessness since 2021. Advocates, like Michael Karl, said they won’t back down until homeless people...
Who needs a new furnace? $3.8M Saginaw home rehabilitation program heats up
SAGINAW, MI — Next month, lower-income Saginaw residents can apply to replace or add furnaces to their homes using $3.8 million of Saginaw’s $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus funds. The benefit represents the first part of a three-phase program aimed at supporting owner-occupied housing rehabilitation...
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day.
thelascopress.com
New Staff Announcement for The Ally Challenge
Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI — November 19, 2022. Officials of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren have announced that Erin Mazurek Stone has been named director of business development & community engagement of the HNS Sports Group managed, award-winning PGA TOUR Champions event, now entering its sixth year at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club.
Neeley focuses on rebranding Flint in second term as mayor
FLINT, MI -- Can some recent good news, institutional building blocks and the enthusiasm of a newly re-elected mayor change what others think about a city with historically high crime, bad water and disinvestment?. Buckle up, Flint. We’re about to find out. Fresh off winning a second term in...
WILX-TV
Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
Lobby floods at Cedar Place Apartments in Lansing
"When I came downstairs it was kind of scary because that water was coming out the building, the water was coming out the building, the water was all on the floor and it didn't look good for us, it didn't look very good for us," Sheppard said.
SVSU moot court team students earn spot at national competition
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI— Saginaw Valley State University’s moot court team has qualified for this year’s American Moot Court Association’s national tournament. A release by the university said that 4 members of SVSU’s moot court team competed at the Capital University Law School Classic in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 12 and 13.
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
Lansing store owner helps community with Thanksgiving deal
Experts say the biggest cost increase this year has been the star of the show -- turkey.
wsgw.com
MyMichigan Healthcare Names New Chief Medical Officer
(source: MyMichigan Healthcare) Paul Berg, M.D., M.H.A., has been named chief medical officer of MyMichigan Health. In his new role, Dr. Berg will oversee administration for medical staff, graduate medical education, continuing medical education, clinical quality, patient safety, performance improvement and innovation, regulatory compliance, MyMichigan Medical Group, population health, as well as risk and claims. He succeeds Lydia Watson, M.D., C.P.E., who begins her appointment as president and CEO of the Midland-based health system effective Dec. 1, 2022.
WILX-TV
MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
MLive.com
Flint community remembers Club Q victims at memorial church service
FLINT, MI -- Jelecia Geraghty’s first instinct after hearing about the Club Q shooting was to check on her people. Geraghty, a Flint resident, has a close friend that lives in Colorado and has been to the LGBTQ nightclub before. It was her first instinct after hearing news of the shooting that killed five and injured several others.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 22nd
Learn how to navigate end of year strategies. #sponsoredby American Retirement Advisors. If you're interested in adopting Trixie, contact the Humane Animal Treatment Society. Learn more about elder law. #Sponsoredby the Law Office of Carol Thomas. TV5 News Update: Monday evening, Nov. 21. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Here's a...
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
Chance to live in a Saginaw Cathedral District mansion for less than $300,000
SAGINAW, MI - There is now a chance to live in the Saginaw Cathedral District as a historic mansion has hit the market. The home is located at 732 S. Warren Avenue and is listed at $299,900. “Everybody gets excited about this house,” said Geri Doxie, Realtor with Keller Williams,...
wsgw.com
“Party on McCarty” – Winter 2022
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex (3575 McCarty Rd, Saginaw, 48638) Almost like the summer concerts but in HEATED TENTS!. Please considering bringing a new, unwrapped Christmas toy(s) or cash donations for area kids!. ***************. December 3 is “Kids Party”. Annual Saginaw Township Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30pm. Kids games...
The Saginaw News
Saginaw, MI
23K+
Followers
22K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/
Comments / 0