Jim Ned heats up in 2nd half to beat Seminole for Pug Parris tourney title

By Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

When Jim Ned's Ashlynn Galvin drove the basket, scored while fouled and hit a free shot, Saturday's game against Seminole turned.

Down 19-10 in the second quarter, Jim Ned cut its biggest deficit of the game to six points with her old-fashioned three-point play. It started a 10-3 run to end the first half.

In the second half, it was all Jim Ned.

Jim Ned outscored Seminole 16-3 in the third quarter, taking the lead for good on Gracee Cooley's 3-pointer on its first possession and went on to a 54-33 win in the championship game of the Pug Parris Classic in the Hunt P.E. Center at McMurry University.

Galvin was named the tournament's MVP.

Joining her on the all-tourney team was Londyn Shain of Seminole. Her 3-pointer with 6 seconds to go in the first half put Seminole up 22-18 before Riley Grohman sank a long trey at the buzzer to cut Jim Ned's deficit to a point.

Grohman's 3-pointer was the first of the half for Jim Ned, which missed its first six tries.

"Basketball is a game of runs and we could never get on one in the first half," veteran Jim Ned coach Hunter Cooley said. "They did a couple of times but really, neither team could find a rhythm."

In the second half, Jim Ned began with a 12-0 run, scoring a variety of ways — two treys, a steal and layup and Madison Ford's rebound bucket. Lexi Wishert hit a 3 and a second-chance hoop after her miss.

"And we made some really good stops," Cooley said. "We were a lot more patient on offense. It's hard to be patient when you're behind on the scoreboard."

Seminole coach Tri Danley, who once coached at Wylie, gave credit to Jim Ned for turning around the game.

"Coach Cooley does a great job and they've got eight girls out there, and every one of them can compete," he said. "We knew what we were up against.

"We threw two different teams out there. The first team, we played about as well as we can play, and the second half, we played about as bad as we can play. We have to put 32 minutes together as we move forward."

Shain's basket was the only shot made by Seminole in the third quarter. Jim Ned took a 36-24 lead into the fourth quarter and pulled away.

Cooley's veteran team now is 6-0.

"Once they settle in, they can do some really good things," coach Cooley said. "I see them every day, and I know what they are capable of doing. You just wait for that spark to hit and let them go.

"When it does, it's a lot of fun to watch."

Cooley's trey allowed Jim Ned to take its first lead since 2-0 on Kate Bryant's basket in the lane to start the game, and made 7 of 11 in the second half.

Jim Ned has a load of players who can hit a three-pointer, Cooley said. His offense also is set up to work the lane and get two points inside.

Wishert led Jim Ned with 14 points while Shain led all scorers with 15 for Seminole.

Wylie falls in third-place game

Wylie lost key inside player Indiah Maroney to a knee injury Friday and the Lady Bulldogs struggled to find rhythm in her absence Saturday, losing 43-36 in the third-place game.

"I think the girls are still in shock. You can play a little differently when you have a 6-foot-3 girl on your team," first-year Lady Bulldogs coach Duane Hopper said. "You can play differently offensively and defensively. It was an adjustment that we don't have that girl inside. We don't have her to protect the rim.

"I think once we got going, it was good. But it took a little bit to get going."

Hopper is not sure if Maroney, a junior who also is a standout volleyball player, is out for the season.

Wylie was down 33-26 at the end of the third quarter, getting a late basket by Jahniya George.

The Lady Bulldogs cut it to 33-28 on a rebound shot by Joyah Maroney, but a three-point and a drive to the hoop the other way by Jewels Perez put the lead at 10.

San Angelo got up by 13 points at 41-28 on Sydnee Moore's 3-pointer and Wylie could only narrow its deficit.

Hopper said his team seemed to tire and lost some focus.

"They hit a few three's down the stretch and when you give those up, it's a momentum-killer," the Wylie coach said.

The win capped a return home for Central coach Arsenio Geter, who previously coached at Cooper before taking the Lady Bobcats job this season.

Geter has family here so he has been back. But the Classic was the first time to put his new team on a court here.

"It was fun. We have a good group of girls who are working their butts off," he said. "We have some things to tweak but the effort and intensity is always there with us.

'When we force that energy in the right direction, we do some pretty good things."

The teams will meet again, playing Dec. 6 in San Angelo.

Accolades

Named to the all-tourney team were Caroline Steadman of Wylie, Alyssa Barron of Central, Elaine Pomeroy of Sanger, Ashlynn Galvin of Jim Ned and Londyn Shain of Seminole.

PUG PARRIS CLASSIC CHAMPIONSHIP

Jim Ned 54, Seminole 33

Seminole… 11 … 11 … 2 … 9 – 33

Jim Ned … 6 … 15 … 15 … 18 – 5 4

SEMINOLE (5-3) – Jordan Danley 0-0 0; Channing Howard 3 0-0 7; Alyssa Segura 1 0-0 3; Tatum Medlin 0 0-0 0; Londyn Shain 4 5-6 15; Olivia Hicks 3 0-0 8; Averi Gray 0 0-0 0; Glenda Klassen 0 0-0 0. Totals 115-6

JIM NED (6-0) – Emma Doran 0 0-0 0; Lexi Wishert 6 0-0 14; Kate Bryant 2 0-0 4; Gracee Cooley 4 0-0 11; Madison Ford 1 0-0 2; Riley Grohman 4 2-2 12; McKenzy Moran 0 2-2 2; Addison Bradshaw 1 0-0 3; Ashlynn Galvin 1 4-5 6. Totals 19 8-9

3-Point Goals – Seminole 6 (Howard, Segura, Shain 2, Hicks 2). Jim Ned 8 (Wishert 2, Cooley 3, Grohman 2, Bradshaw), Totals Fouls – Sands 15, Jim Ned 10. Fouled Out – None Technical Fouls – None.

Pug Parris Classic

THURSDAY’S GAMES

At McMurry

  • Game 1 – Lubbock Estacado 71, Wichita Falls Rider 21
  • Game 5 – Wylie 45, Sanger 30
  • Game 2 – Borden County 66, Cleburne 40
  • Game 8 – Jim Ned 61, Lubbock Estacado 41

At Abilene High

  • Game 3 – San Angelo Central 59, Snyder 37
  • Game 6 – Haslet Eaton 45, Abilene High 33

At Cooper

  • Game 4 – Seminole 92, Katy St. John’s 27
  • Game 7 – Cisco 52, Cooper 34 (Note: Cooper advances to winners bracket because of other commitments by Cisco)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

At McMurry

WINNER’S BRACKET

Quarterfinals

  • Game 11 – San Angelo Central 41, Eaton 27
  • Game 13 – Seminole 63, Cooper vs. 53
  • Game 15 – Wylie 55, Borden Country 42

Semifinals

  • Game 21 – Jim Ned 56, San Angelo Central 33
  • Game 22 – Seminole 55, Wylie 38

CONSOLATION BRACKET

  • Game 9 – Abilene High 41, WF Rider 33

At Cooper

  • Game 10 – Cisco 56, Snyder 38
  • Game 12 – Cleburne 58, St. John's 21
  • Game 16 – Sanger 48, Estacado 45
  • Game 17 – Snyder 47, Abilene High 41
  • Game 19 – Sanger 44. Cleburne 21

GUARANTEE GAMES

At Cooper

  • Game 14 – Cisco 47, WF Rider 26

At McMurry

  • Game 18 – Estacado 93. St. John's 24
  • Game 20 – Cooper 66, Eaton 46

SATURDAY’S GAMES

At McMurry

WINNER’S BRACKET

Third-place game

  • Game 29 – San Central 43, Wylie 36

Championship

  • Game 30 – Jim Ned 54, Seminole 33

CONSOLATION BRACKET

Consolation Championship

  • Game 26 – Sanger 60, Snyder 25

GUARANTEE GAMES

  • Game 24 – Cisco vs. Estacado

At Abilene High

  • Game 23 – Borden County vs. Eaton
  • Game 25 – WF Rider vs. St. John's
  • Game 27 – Abilene High 42, Cleburne 30
  • Game 28 – Borden County 69, Cooper 57

