Abilene, TX

Santa calls - at the Mall of Abilene

By Ronald W. Erdrich, Abilene Reporter-News
 3 days ago

Kris Kringle rode up to the Mall of Abilene in a red sleigh resembling an Abilene Fire Department fire truck, propelled by 8 reindeer in the form of diesel pistons.

The 20 or so children and adults didn't seem to mind, tradition is what you make of it.

Excited jumping ensued as Santa Claus stepped out of Ladder 8, though not necessarily on the part of the men driving the truck. A few kids poked their heads out of the sweater collars they were hiding their chins within to escape the chill, while others sported cheeks rosy enough to rival Old St. Nick himself.

Walking to the doors of the El Chico entrance to the mall, Santa handed out gift bags for all present, punctuated by the occasional "Ho, ho, ho!" and leading the group into the warmer interior. A short parade ensued, with Mr. Claus leading the procession through the building and to his set outside of the women's Dillard's store.

As he rounded the bend at the Zale's jewelry store, Abilene Piano Man Mike Schuler struck up a rousing march of "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town." Santa waved again to the children and together they stepped into his set where the real work began, listening to each child's wish and dream for the coming Christmas season.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Santa calls - at the Mall of Abilene

