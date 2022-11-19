ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Suspect charged with homicide in East Nashville shooting

By Melissa Brown, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
A 38-year-old faces a homicide charge in the Friday afternoon shooting death of a man at an East Nashville apartment complex.

Tommie Lee Brown was arrested and charged overnight in the death of Arthur Henderson, 38.

In a Saturday statement, Metro Nashville Police alleged Brown fatally shot Henderson after the two fought in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.

Brown left the complex, traveled to Clarksville and was traveling back to Nashville when he was stopped by Tennessee Highway Patrol and arrested on I-24.

