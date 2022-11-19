ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football OT Tyler Steen leaves Austin Peay game with injury

By Nick Gray, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
Alabama football left tackle Tyler Steen left Saturday's game against Austin Peay with an undisclosed injury suffered near the end of the first half.

Steen stayed on the ground after a play with 28 seconds left in the first half, and was helped to his feet by two Alabama staff members.

Steen walked slowly to the locker room with Alabama trainers, and no injury update was immediately available.

LIVE UPDATES:Alabama football score vs. Austin Peay: Live updates from Bryant-Denny Stadium

Steen, a fifth-year senior transfer from Vanderbilt, has started every game this season at left tackle for Alabama. Including his final three seasons at Vandy, Steen has made 43 consecutive starts on the offensive line.

This story will be updated.

