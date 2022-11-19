ESPN Airs Touching Feature on UVA Shooting Victims on College Gameday

Andrea Adelson told the story of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry in a well-produced tribute feature on ESPN College Gameday

There have been a number of emotionally moving features written and produced this week commemorating the lives and telling the stories of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D'Sean Perry. One of the best video features I have seen was aired on Saturday morning on ESPN's College Gameday Show, produced by Andrea Adelson.

If you missed College Gameday and haven't had a chance to see the feature yet, you can watch it below.

Click here for links to GoFundMe pages where you can donate to the families of the victims.