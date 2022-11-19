ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals elevate Drue Chrisman to active roster signaling change coming at punter

By Kelsey Conway, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DX6qA_0jH4FWVz00

The Cincinnati Bengals elevated backup punter Drue Chrisman on Saturday signaling the team is making a change at punter before the upcoming AFC North clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chrisman, 25, will get his shot to start for the Bengals at punter while veteran Kevin Huber remains on the roster. Huber, 37, has been in the loop all week as to what the plan would be. Both Huber and Chrisman took reps at practice this week.

Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons now can give Chrisman a chance in a must-win game to see if he will be his future punter for years to come. Huber is in the middle of his 14th season with the team and has been a reliable punter for the franchise for years. He is the Bengals’ longest-tenured player and finished last season with 207 career games played as Bengal which tied cornerback Ken Riley for most in team history.

After using the bye week to evaluate all options, it’s clear the Bengals want more in the punting game. Huber is averaging 37.4 net yards per punt. Chrisman and Huber battled for the spot during training camp with the veteran ultimately winning the job.

With Chrisman punting, the Bengals get younger. Chrisman signed with Cincinnati in 2021 as a free agent out of Ohio State and spent the year on moving around on and off from the practice squad. The Bengals feel comfortable with Chrisman and he said he has been preparing all week like he normally does. He also said he’s comfortable kicking in cold temperatures as the weather is going to be a factor on Sunday with temperatures dipping into the low 20s.

As the starting punter against the Steelers, Huber will also be the holder on placekicks.

The best-case scenario for the Bengals is Chrisman shows he’s the man for the job and Cincinnati can move forward knowing they have their punter for the foreseeable future. If not, Huber, one of the most reliable players for the Bengals for the last decade remains on the roster and they can always go back to him.

As the Bengals enter the most important stretch of their season sitting at 5-4 winless in the division, the team can’t afford any miscues on special teams. It’s clear the Bengals want to see if Chrisman can give the team a lift as they make a playoff push.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Trenton Irwin awarded first game ball after Cincinnati Bengals win. His smile is priceless

If you're still on Twitter, you have to see the Cincinnati Bengals' new photo of Trenton Irwin. The Bengals wide receiver scored his first NFL career touchdown on Sunday after catching a pass from Joe Burrow in the team's win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin entered the Week 11 game with six career catches in his four years with the Bengals, and had four receptions for 42 yards against the Steelers.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati's Mike Hilton didn't deserve pass interference penalty, per CBS' Adam Archuleta

Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton was assessed a 16-yard penalty for defensive pass interference on a 3rd-and-5 pass from Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett to receiver George Pickens during the second quarter of Sunday's Week 11 win in Pittsburgh. The call helped sustain the Steelers' second touchdown drive of the second quarter. CBS...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Darrick Forrest, former UC Bearcats star, makes acrobatic interception in Washington's win

Washington Commanders defensive back Darrick Forrest's third NFL interception is among top Week 11 highlights after the former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standout's dived for a Davis Mills pass off of Texans receiver Brandin Cooks' helmet and managed to stay in bounds before going out at the Washington 3-yard line during a 23-10 win against Houston. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Ja'Marr Chase is inactive for Bengals matchup vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is inactive for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to his hip injury. Chase still hasn't practiced since his last game, Oct. 23 against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bengals did not put Chase on the injured reserve list so that he could return as soon as he's ready, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hasn't set a specific timeline for Chase's return. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy