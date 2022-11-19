ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, MI

Athens falls short in volleyball state finals

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 3 days ago
Earning a chance to play in the last game on the last day of the season, the Athens volleyball team had already made history.

The result on Saturday didn't change that.

No. 3-ranked Athens saw its dream run through the state tournament come to a close after falling short in the state championship match.

No. 4 Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart came from behind to beat Athens, 3-2, in the Division 4 high school volleyball finals at Kellogg Arena in downtown Battle Creek.

Playing in the state final for the first time in school history, Athens fell short after a great start with Sacred Heart winning a marathon five-set match, 14-25, 13-25, 25-23, 27-25, 15-11.

While the conclusion was disappointing, it was still a season to remember.

"Obviously not the outcome that we wanted," Athens coach Jacy Cole said. "But, here we are. We are state finalist and runners-up in the state ... . I'm super proud of these girls. They have made history time and time again this year."

