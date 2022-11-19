Read full article on original website
Three University of Virginia Football Players Were Slain In A Shooting On Monday NightJoseph GodwinCharlottesville, VA
Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in CustodyAction NewsCharlottesville, VA
Did UVA's Threat Assessment Team overlook red flags prior to fatal shooting?
In the wake of the deadly shootings of three UVA football players, Bill Leighty, Tim Kaine's former chief of staff, said he thinks the university made some mistakes.
'Hallelujah': UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins released from hospital in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (7NEWS) — Monday brought some much-needed good news in Charlottesville, Va. as the family of UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins announced he's been released from the hospital. It was just over a week ago when Hollins, a UVA student and football player, was injured in the shooting that killed three of his teammates.
Undefeated Basketball Programs Uplift UVA Community During Trying Times
In a week filled with heartbreak, Virginia's basketball teams have brought much-needed joy to the UVA community through their performances on the court
Virginia football player wounded in shooting released from hospital
RICHMOND, Va. — A University of Virginia football player who was seriously wounded in a shooting that killed three of his teammates has been released from the hospital. Brenda Hollins, the mother of running back Mike Hollins, tweeted early Monday: “Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH.”. She asked for...
Inside a week of mourning and celebration with Virginia football
Coach Tony Elliott, his staff and players discuss the hours after the Virginia shooting, the painful days that followed and the memories of those lost.
UVA Police say Additional Threats Received
University of Virginia shooting hits close to home for three Navy football players
Amin Hassan got pulled out of class Monday morning to be told the news. Anton Hall Jr. had already gotten the gut-wrenching report via a phone call from his father. Within moments, a typical Monday at the Naval Academy had been shattered for the two sophomore football players. In the blink of an eye, Hall and Hassan joined the long list of Americans impacted by gun violence.
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
Yes, there was a brawl in 2019: No, it’s not connected to last week’s mass shooting
Buried in a Washington Post story examining the possible motive for mass shooter Chris Jones is mention of a November 2019 brawl reportedly involving UVA football players that the authors seem to want to imply could have involved one or more of his victims. The matter does merit examination, but...
UVA continues to receive threatening emails, police investigating
After enhancing campus security for Saturday's memorial service following a threatening email, the University of Virginia Police Department reports that the university is continuing to receive similar threats.
UVA Football Player Wounded in Shooting gets out of Hospital
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
Charlottesville Community Holds Memorial For Virginia Athletes Killed In Mass Shooting
A devastated community in Charlottesville, Virginia came together on Saturday to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Dozens of athletes, friends, family and other community members were overcome with tears as they gathered at the memorial to remember the three University of Virginia football players who were shot and killed on a charter bus after returning from a school field trip, ESPN reports.
U.Va. Hosts Memorial for Victims of Sunday Night’s Tragic Shooting
This Saturday, the U.Va. and Charlottesville communities came together to celebrate the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Davin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, three football players who were fatally shot this past Sunday. The memorial took place at John Paul Jones Arena, with overflow seating in Klöckner Stadium and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. The event was also live streamed and has been viewed by over 45 thousand people. For those unable to watch live, the footage has been made available on Facebook.
Medical examiner determines death of U.Va. shooting victims, community organizes memorial run
A medical examiner's report revealed new information about the deaths of University of Virginia (UVA) student-athletes D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr.
