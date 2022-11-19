ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

University of Virginia shooting hits close to home for three Navy football players

Amin Hassan got pulled out of class Monday morning to be told the news. Anton Hall Jr. had already gotten the gut-wrenching report via a phone call from his father. Within moments, a typical Monday at the Naval Academy had been shattered for the two sophomore football players. In the blink of an eye, Hall and Hassan joined the long list of Americans impacted by gun violence.
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
Student Achiever: E.C. Glass’ George White

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — E.C. Glass football is enjoying another strong campaign under head coach Jeff Woody. The Hilltoppers have just one loss this fall and are getting ready to play Salem for the Region 4D championship this weekend. At the center of the Glass offense is a senior...
Charlottesville Community Holds Memorial For Virginia Athletes Killed In Mass Shooting

A devastated community in Charlottesville, Virginia came together on Saturday to honor Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Dozens of athletes, friends, family and other community members were overcome with tears as they gathered at the memorial to remember the three University of Virginia football players who were shot and killed on a charter bus after returning from a school field trip, ESPN reports.
U.Va. Hosts Memorial for Victims of Sunday Night’s Tragic Shooting

This Saturday, the U.Va. and Charlottesville communities came together to celebrate the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Davin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, three football players who were fatally shot this past Sunday. The memorial took place at John Paul Jones Arena, with overflow seating in Klöckner Stadium and in Old Cabell Hall Auditorium. The event was also live streamed and has been viewed by over 45 thousand people. For those unable to watch live, the footage has been made available on Facebook.
Grad transfer target eyeing official visit to Virginia

Tywan Francis is looking at a date for his official visit to Virginia. "We are aiming for Dec. 9-11," said the Colorado State grad transfer. Francis entered the portal on Oct. 10 and Virginia quickly started making moves to gauge interest, as we reported back on our Cavs. Confidential on Oct. 13. A few weeks later, the Cavaliers officially offered the standout.
Key takeaways from Board of Visitors

The JMU Board of Visitors (BoV) introduced a new center for first-generation students, announced low-cost educational resource programs and heard a presentation on career outcomes and retention rates at its full-board meeting on Nov. 18. Career outcomes presentation. Myles Surrett, associate vice president for career, experiential learning and transitions, presented...
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Charlottesville 2022

With picturesque landscapes, a flourishing culinary scene, vibrant nightlife, great museums, and exciting adventures along the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville is easy to fall in love with. Both tourists and locals are never at a loss for things to do in Charlottesville. From kayaking to hiking to hot-air ballooning, you can indulge in a wide range of adventures here.
