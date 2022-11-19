ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron County, TX

Cameron County closes some beach access due to weather conditions

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lr8fH_0jH4Elud00

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Due to weather conditions, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered to temporarily close beach access, according to a news release.

As stated in the release, effective immediately, Trevino has closed some county beaches until further notice.

According to the release, beaches in South Padre Island such as, Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park, will remain open until further notice.

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ comes alive in an immersive, colorful art experience

Temporary Cameron County beach closures are as follows:

  • Boca Chica Beach
  • County Beach Access No. 3
  • County Beach Access No. 4
  • County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park
  • County Beach Access No. 6

The beach closures are to ensure safety and well-being of the public of the weather conditions and high tides, officials said.

For more information or updates on the beach closures, call the Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department at (956) 751-5493 or log on to www.cameroncountytx.gov.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

BPUB construction prompts lane closures on Boca Chica

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will be temporarily closing lanes on Boca Chica Boulevard from International Boulevard to Owens Road starting Monday. The lane closures are projected to last until April 2023 so the BPUB may install a 16-inch waterline for a future waterline loop, a news release from BPUB stated. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Low temperatures and high winds causing pelicans to be at risk

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weather is affecting more than just the beaches and roads. Pelicans along Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel are at risk of being killed.  Justin LeClair, a biologist, said as pelicans fly toward the Bahia Grande to roost for the night, the strong winds over the highway’s barrier force […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Trailer park fire in McAllen, one dead

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place Tuesday evening at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Fire Chief Jim Schultz told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. The cause of the trailer park […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Fatal trailer park fire in McAllen under investigation

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a fatal trailer park fire Tuesday that left one person dead. The fire took place at approximately 6:33 p.m. at 400 N. McColl Rd. in McAllen. McAllen Assistant Fire Chief Juan Gloria told ValleyCentral that one man has died as a result of the fire. “Upon arriving, our […]
MCALLEN, TX
borderreport.com

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Three-car accident leaves truck on edge of expressway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle accident that left a pickup truck nearly hanging off the expressway in Brownsville. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the accident happened at about 7:25 p.m. near northbound Expressway 77/83 over Boca Chica Boulevard. Sandoval confirmed there were no injuries. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Local organizations help the homeless stay warm

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Colder temperatures have hit the Valley for about a week and local organizations are making sure everyone has an opportunity to get out of the cold. Andy Valdez is homeless in Harlingen and said he is looking for ways to stay warm. “Right now, we’re just trying to stay […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Two death investigations underway in Brownsville

Two deaths investigations are underway in Brownsville. Police say both men were found outside in the cold Monday morning. Authorities found the first body around 7 a.m. The man was identified as 46-year-old Enrique Juarez. Someone spotted his body on the ground near the Chick-Fil-A on Boca Chica and called...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Local opposition to Operation Lone Star continues

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For nearly two years, Operation Lone Star has been in place in South Texas as Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature campaign to curtail illegal immigration in Texas. A number of non-profit groups want the program to end. Arise Adelante and La Union del Pueblo Entero, also known as LUPE, say the program […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy