Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Blake Corum Announces His Status Following Knee Injury

Michigan escaped yesterday's close call against Illinois with a win, but not without losing star running back Blake Corum to an injury. Corum hurt his left knee during the second quarter, and after halftime X-rays showed no structural damage, he returned for two plays in the second half. However, with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Takes Playful Shot At Big Ten Rivalry Game

Rivalries are the backbone of college football. At least Dabo Swinney thinks so. On Tuesday, Clemson's head coach expressed excitement for rivalry week. Per Matt Connolly of Clemson Sports, Swinney called this weekend "a season of its own." Ahead of Clemson's matchup against South Carolina, he conveyed gratitude for participating...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood not deterred by Illinois' tough loss to Virginia: 'We're going to be really good'

Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball are going through the wringer with their nonconference schedule this season. Coming into the season, Underwood acknowledged the challenging slate compiled by the Illini this season. However, he’s not expecting the unit to back off a challenge, and Illinois delivered with some strong performance in Las Vegas.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thecomeback.com

Ohio State responds to shocking allegations

The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Woodson provides update on Trey Galloway after Indiana guard didn't play against Miami (Oh.)

Indiana had no trouble with Miami (Oh.) on Sunday, cruising to an 86-56 win in Indianapolis. Mike Woodson’s team is off to a 4-0 start to the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers, though, were without the services of Trey Galloway against the Redhawks. Galloway was held scoreless through 22 minutes against Xavier on Friday while recording 2 rebounds and 4 assists.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Spun

5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award

Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 12

Saturday was a pretty scary day for the top of the B1G. Ohio State and Michigan struggled against Maryland and Illinois, respectively, heading into the most anticipated game of the season on Nov. 26. Still, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will enter The Game 11-0 for likely a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, with Tennessee losing to South Carolina, there is a path in which even the loser of The Game makes the Playoff.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Can loser of The Game land in the Playoff? Greg McElroy weighs in

All eyes will be on Columbus this weekend for The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. Those two teams will enter as top-4 programs and are looking to win the B1G and advance to the College Football Playoff. However, there might be a path into the Playoff for whoever loses...
COLUMBUS, OH

