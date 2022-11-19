Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting Top-10 Upset This Weekend
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is already calling his shot for this weekend. After the updated College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled on ESPN, Herbstreit revealed his upset pick for Week 12. Herbstreit believes Vanderbilt will stun Tennessee this Saturday at home. With Hendon Hooker out for the rest of the season...
Blake Corum Announces His Status Following Knee Injury
Michigan escaped yesterday's close call against Illinois with a win, but not without losing star running back Blake Corum to an injury. Corum hurt his left knee during the second quarter, and after halftime X-rays showed no structural damage, he returned for two plays in the second half. However, with...
Vegas Releases Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
On Saturday, 11-0 Ohio State will take on 11-0 Michigan at The Horseshoe in Columbus. Ahead of the matchup, Las Vegas sportsbooks have set their betting lines for the rivalry game. It's safe to say that Vegas is liking Ohio State in this one. Las Vegas is expecting Ohio State...
Dabo Swinney Takes Playful Shot At Big Ten Rivalry Game
Rivalries are the backbone of college football. At least Dabo Swinney thinks so. On Tuesday, Clemson's head coach expressed excitement for rivalry week. Per Matt Connolly of Clemson Sports, Swinney called this weekend "a season of its own." Ahead of Clemson's matchup against South Carolina, he conveyed gratitude for participating...
Look: Big Ten Coach Calls Out Ohio State Over Rules Change
Purdue still has an opportunity to win the Big Ten West and face Ohio State or Michigan for the conference crown. If the Boilermakers don't punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game, head coach Jeff Brohm would want to commence the recruiting process immediately. However, per Nick Kosko...
Mickey Joseph details what's in store for Nebraska following season finale vs. Iowa
Mickey Joseph knows as the interim head coach that changes are coming for the Nebraska program and he has done what he could to help keep the Huskers focused this year after Scott Frost was let go. So far this season, Joseph is 2-6 with wins over Rutgers and Indiana.
Brad Underwood not deterred by Illinois' tough loss to Virginia: 'We're going to be really good'
Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball are going through the wringer with their nonconference schedule this season. Coming into the season, Underwood acknowledged the challenging slate compiled by the Illini this season. However, he’s not expecting the unit to back off a challenge, and Illinois delivered with some strong performance in Las Vegas.
Jim Harbaugh shares early comments on The Game, says Michigan has tracked OSU all year
Jim Harbaugh is riding high with Michigan rolling to 11-0 this season. Coming off a B1G Championship and College Football Playoff appearance last year, the Wolverines have a shot to repeat in 2022. First, Michigan must handle Ohio State in a colossal renewal of The Game. All eyes will be...
Ohio State responds to shocking allegations
The world of NCAA sports was rocked this week when Michigan State Spartans hockey player Jagger Joshua revealed that an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player used a racial slur toward him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. And now Ohio State has made a statement on the matter.
Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season
The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
Mike Woodson provides update on Trey Galloway after Indiana guard didn't play against Miami (Oh.)
Indiana had no trouble with Miami (Oh.) on Sunday, cruising to an 86-56 win in Indianapolis. Mike Woodson’s team is off to a 4-0 start to the 2022-23 season. The Hoosiers, though, were without the services of Trey Galloway against the Redhawks. Galloway was held scoreless through 22 minutes against Xavier on Friday while recording 2 rebounds and 4 assists.
5 Finalists Announced For College Football's Butkus Award
Five college football finalists were revealed for this year's Butkus Award. Via Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the following linebackers made the final cut: Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Washington State's Daiyan Henley, Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr., and Arkansas' Drew Sanders. Campbell has compiled 107 tackles, two interceptions,...
B1G bowl projections following Week 12
Saturday was a pretty scary day for the top of the B1G. Ohio State and Michigan struggled against Maryland and Illinois, respectively, heading into the most anticipated game of the season on Nov. 26. Still, both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will enter The Game 11-0 for likely a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, with Tennessee losing to South Carolina, there is a path in which even the loser of The Game makes the Playoff.
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin issuing appeal for Week 12 targeting call on Nick Herbig
Jim Leonhard, Wisconsin’s interim head coach, is pushing back on a targeting call on Nick Herbig who arguably is the best defensive player for the Badgers. Herbig was ejected from Saturday’s game during the 2nd half in their defensive battle with Nebraska. Leonhard announced on Monday Wisconsin is...
Ejani Shakir, 4-star WR for 2023, decommits from Penn State following Week 12
Ejani Shakir was a 4-star piece of Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class. Now, Shakir is reopening his recruitment with Thanksgiving just days away and the Early Signing Period in December quickly closing in. Shakir made the announcement via a statement on social media. “First, I would like to thank...
First look: Notre Dame at USC odds and lines
The No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) and No. 5 USC Trojans (10-1) clash in a rivalry battle Saturday evening. Kickoff at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we look at Notre Dame vs. USC from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.
Mickey Joseph reveals key characteristic needed for next HC at Nebraska
Mickey Joseph discussed some things that he has learned from his time as interim HC at Nebraska. This was all talked about at the team’s weekly presser on Tuesday. Joseph emphasized how important it is for a coach at Nebraska to learn how to adapt to the B1G. This...
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game
Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
Can loser of The Game land in the Playoff? Greg McElroy weighs in
All eyes will be on Columbus this weekend for The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. Those two teams will enter as top-4 programs and are looking to win the B1G and advance to the College Football Playoff. However, there might be a path into the Playoff for whoever loses...
Connor McCaffery issues challenge to Iowa fans following low attendance
Connor McCaffery had a challenge for Iowa fans after the fan attendance at the Omaha game recently. He took to social media to talk about what he wants to see out of the Hawkeye faithful. Iowa hoops recently had a solid 83-67 win over Seton Hall on the road on...
