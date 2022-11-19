Read full article on original website
Coach quotes: Bret Bielema 'didn't want any communication' with Big Ten after questionable calls
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema didn't try to hide his displeasure with the officiating on Saturday following a loss at No. 3 Michigan. The Illini head coach was "pissed off" following a series of calls, or non-calls, particularly late in the game that resulted in Michigan hitting a game-winning field goal with nine seconds left on the clock to win 19-17.
Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Northwestern
CHAMPAIGN — After a rough opening drive, the Illini defense had No. 3 Michigan on the ropes. The Wolverines marched 75 yards without much resistance on Saturday for a touchdown, but were held out of the end zone the rest of the way en route to a 19-17 win over Illinois. The Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten), though, held their own on that side of the ball against a team that looks on the way to the College Football Playoffs.
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois lands first commitment for class of 2024 with pledge from in-state OL
While most prospects via the class of 2023 are trying to finalize decisions for college, some players in the class of 2024 are starting to land on commitments. Illinois picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle, and this one comes from an in-state prospect. The player is Brandon...
Illinois Basketball: Efficiency of Jayden Epps has been huge for the Illini
This offseason was incredibly fruitful for Brad Underwood and the Illinois basketball program. After losing nearly the entire team to graduation, the professional ranks, and transfer, the Illini were able to reload the roster with a few returnees, incoming transfers, and freshmen from the high school ranks. A lot of...
247Sports
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Illini WBB improves to 5-0
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois football has lost three straight games, and thus has dropped in some bowl projections. But the Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) still have some potential fun destinations. Here are the updated bowl projections from major media outlets.
btpowerhouse.com
Illinois and Purdue Split Week Two Big Ten Honors
The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week two of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Illinois’ Terrence Shannon was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Purdue’s Braden Smith was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Shannon had a fantastic...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood not deterred by Illinois' tough loss to Virginia: 'We're going to be really good'
Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball are going through the wringer with their nonconference schedule this season. Coming into the season, Underwood acknowledged the challenging slate compiled by the Illini this season. However, he’s not expecting the unit to back off a challenge, and Illinois delivered with some strong performance in Las Vegas.
28 ejections from Michigan Stadium during win over Illinois
ANN ARBOR, MI - There were 28 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan football’s 19-17 win Saturday over Illinois in the final home game of the season, police said. Of the 28 ejections, two were for vaping, two were for assault, six were for alcohol-related reasons and 20...
247Sports
Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late
Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
WAND TV
IHSA State Football Championships return to Memorial Stadium
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association State Football Championships return to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign Thanksgiving weekend. On November 25–26, the top two teams from all divisions (1A–8A) will play for the title of State Champion. Over 35,000 fans are...
WAND TV
Macon Speedway officials announce ownership change for 2023 season
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Speedway will be under new ownership in 2023. It has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took over from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.
wglt.org
How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation
You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
fordcountychronicle.com
Prairie City Wine Room opens in downtown Paxton
PAXTON — Lisa Allen has not had much downtime this month. A special education teacher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School by day, Allen has been working three nights a week, too, at her newly opened wine bar in downtown Paxton: the Prairie City Wine Room. “To begin with, it’s been...
wglt.org
11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day
Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
Local election candidates start campaigns
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2022 United States midterm elections may be in the past, but local 2023 elections are approaching, and several candidates are getting their campaigns started. Monday marked the start of the petition filing periods of several cities. Candidates are required to gain community signatures to formally file as candidates for office; […]
WCIA
Top 5 reasons to train your upper body with Maria Ludeke
It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs. Personal trainer, Maria Ludeke, is back with tips on training your upper body. Women frequently avoid upper body training in fear of bulking up. However it simply won’t happen, women...
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
