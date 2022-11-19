ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

247Sports

Coordinator quotes: What Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said about Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN — After a rough opening drive, the Illini defense had No. 3 Michigan on the ropes. The Wolverines marched 75 yards without much resistance on Saturday for a touchdown, but were held out of the end zone the rest of the way en route to a 19-17 win over Illinois. The Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten), though, held their own on that side of the ball against a team that looks on the way to the College Football Playoffs.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Illini WBB improves to 5-0

There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illinois football has lost three straight games, and thus has dropped in some bowl projections. But the Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) still have some potential fun destinations. Here are the updated bowl projections from major media outlets.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
btpowerhouse.com

Illinois and Purdue Split Week Two Big Ten Honors

The Big Ten released its weekly award winners for week two of the regular season and two teams split the awards. Illinois’ Terrence Shannon was named Big Ten Player of the Week and Purdue’s Braden Smith was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Shannon had a fantastic...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood not deterred by Illinois' tough loss to Virginia: 'We're going to be really good'

Brad Underwood and Illinois basketball are going through the wringer with their nonconference schedule this season. Coming into the season, Underwood acknowledged the challenging slate compiled by the Illini this season. However, he’s not expecting the unit to back off a challenge, and Illinois delivered with some strong performance in Las Vegas.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illinois' Brad Underwood in a 'good place' after Virginia rallies past Illini late

Illinois coach Brad Underwood is fiery and ultra-competitive. But even after the Illini wasted a late, two-point lead and fell to No. 16 Virginia, 70-61 on Sunday, Underwood was not ready to burn everything to the ground. A new-look Illinois team came to Las Vegas with a ton of questions. Underwood will hop on a plane back to Illinois armed with a whole lot of answers.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

IHSA State Football Championships return to Memorial Stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois High School Association State Football Championships return to the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in Champaign Thanksgiving weekend. On November 25–26, the top two teams from all divisions (1A–8A) will play for the title of State Champion. Over 35,000 fans are...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Macon Speedway officials announce ownership change for 2023 season

MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Speedway will be under new ownership in 2023. It has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took over from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.
MACON, IL
wglt.org

How a craft machining shop in Bloomington adapted its way to a fourth generation

You’ve heard a lot about the global supply chain over the past few years. This is a story about the Bloomington-Normal supply chain. G3 Machining in Bloomington is a locally owned machine shop that can make just about anything. Custom bolts for the electric automaker Rivian. Brackets for wireless routers at State Farm. Tap handles for Bloomington-Normal’s craft breweries.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Prairie City Wine Room opens in downtown Paxton

PAXTON — Lisa Allen has not had much downtime this month. A special education teacher at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School by day, Allen has been working three nights a week, too, at her newly opened wine bar in downtown Paxton: the Prairie City Wine Room. “To begin with, it’s been...
PAXTON, IL
wglt.org

11 candidates file for Bloomington, Normal councils on 1st day

Monday was the first day to submit nominating petitions for the spring municipal elections in Illinois. Six candidates filed for election to the Normal Town Council, including each of the incumbents whose seats for the at-large council will be on the ballot. Kathleen Lorenz is seeking a third term on...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Local election candidates start campaigns

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The 2022 United States midterm elections may be in the past, but local 2023 elections are approaching, and several candidates are getting their campaigns started. Monday marked the start of the petition filing periods of several cities. Candidates are required to gain community signatures to formally file as candidates for office; […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Top 5 reasons to train your upper body with Maria Ludeke

It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs. Personal trainer, Maria Ludeke, is back with tips on training your upper body. Women frequently avoid upper body training in fear of bulking up. However it simply won’t happen, women...

