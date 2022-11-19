ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

navalnews.com

Loitering Munition Strikes Ukrainian gunboat, a first in Naval Warfare

On November 04, 2022, Russian news agency Ria Novosty shared a video on its Telegram channel showing Russian forces striking a Ukrainian Gyruza-M-class patrol boat with a Lancet loitering munition. According to the footage, the gunboat was stationary, and its engines appeared to be at stop status, and the Lancet...
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed

The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
WashingtonExaminer

World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'

The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Fox News

Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on

Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’

Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
The Independent

US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad

A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
Business Insider

Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer

A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...

