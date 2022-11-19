Read full article on original website
navalnews.com
Loitering Munition Strikes Ukrainian gunboat, a first in Naval Warfare
On November 04, 2022, Russian news agency Ria Novosty shared a video on its Telegram channel showing Russian forces striking a Ukrainian Gyruza-M-class patrol boat with a Lancet loitering munition. According to the footage, the gunboat was stationary, and its engines appeared to be at stop status, and the Lancet...
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
CNN — White House officials said that the United States is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on public demonstrations, after clashes broke out across Iran during demonstrations marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini. “We are concerned that Moscow may...
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers Pretend To Surrender Before Opening Fire On Ukraine Army; Get Killed
The Russian soldiers who were allegedly executed by Ukrainian forces pretended to surrender and opened fire on their would-be captors, according to Ukrainian authorities. Russia's Ministry of Defense accused Ukraine of committing war crimes Friday after video snippets believed to have been filmed in Makiivka, a city located in Ukraine's partially Russian-occupied Luhansk region, pointed to Ukrainian soldiers killing a group of surrendering Russian service members, Al Jazeera reported.
World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'
The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Russia's reinforcements: Where Putin has found more weapons and troops as Ukraine invasion drags on
Russia’s weapon and troop shortage has forced it to turn to other rogue nations and some surprising sources in an effort to sustain its invasion of Ukraine. Analysts predicted Russia’s invasion would last only days or weeks due to confidence in a superior military force with vast supplies and an overwhelming advantage in manpower, but nine months later, Moscow has looked to source weapons and troops from other countries.
Iran Commando Leader Killed as Protesters Accused of Igniting 'Armed War'
The commander of the special unit of Isfahan province was reportedly killed as unrest across the country continues.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’
Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
Russia to test Iron Man-style robot battle suits for deployment in Ukraine in bid to turn ragtag army into super-troops
RUSSIA is to begin testing Iron Man-style robot battle suits for deployment in Ukraine in a bid to boost its ragtag forces. The announcement comes as Vladimir Putin’s troops continue to face plummeting morale as a result of equipment shortages. The tyrant has called up 300,000 men for his...
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'
A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
Gizmodo
White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites
The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter
Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
White House says Russia casualty numbers 'striking,' calls for end to Ukraine war
National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russian war casualties are "quite staggering" and called for an end to the war in Ukraine on Thursday. Sullivan made an appearance during the afternoon White House press briefing and was asked how long Russia could operate with such high casualties, which are now said to top 100,000 soldiers killed or wounded.
US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad
A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Ukraine says sniper killed Russian soldier almost 1.7 miles away, which it claims is the second-longest kill on record
Ukraine's army claimed on Wednesday to have made the world's second-longest sniper kill. The army's strategic command posted footage of the apparent hit. The shot would be roughly three times the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. Ukraine's army claimed on Wednesday to have made the world's...
Putin ally running Russian mercenary army celebrates gruesome video that appears to show soldier who defected to Ukraine being executed by sledgehammer
A video shared on Saturday appears to show the brutal execution of Russian soldier Yevgeniy Nuzhin. Nuzhin said he was recruited to Russia's Wagner Group and surrendered to Ukraine in September. But the video suggests he was recaptured. Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group's founder, celebrated it. A video shared on a...
