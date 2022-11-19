ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

LOOK: Kenneth Walker III in Spartan Stadium for Michigan State football vs. Indiana

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Kenneth Walker III is now in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, but he was still in town for senior day to watch Michigan State football take on Indiana and to also watch Lorenzo White be inducted into the 2022 Rose Bowl Hall of Fame.

Walker, who has a bye week this week (which I know because I can’t play him in fantasy this week) checked in with the Michigan State football social media team, which you can see below:

I also made my own observation about Walker’s attendance today, as there was some trash talk from other fan bases this year saying that Walker didn’t ‘rep’ Michigan State, but instead still only ‘repped’ Wake Forest. Well, it’s 25 degrees not including the wind chill in Spartan Stadium, not sure he’d be there right now if that was the case.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

