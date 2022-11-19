ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan vs. Ohio State: 2022 Wolverines-Buckeyes somewhat mirrors 2006

There are rivalries in college football, and then there is Michigan vs. Ohio State. Of course, opinions vary from region to region. There is Auburn vs. Alabama, USC vs. UCLA, Florida vs. Georgia and other series that ignite the passions of fans across the nation. But there is something different about Wolverines vs. Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Joel Klatt concerned about Michigan's health heading into Ohio State game

Joel Klatt spoke about what he believes Michigan’s biggest concern is heading into its biggest game of the season against Ohio State. Klatt believes that injuries are the biggest factor in Saturday’s game, specifically Blake Corum. “The biggest question coming out of last week is going to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU

TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
FORT WORTH, TX
Mel Tucker says MSU unable to conduct full-contact practices for 4th straight week

Mel Tucker talked about how Michigan State is planning on preparing for its game with Penn State. This was revealed at Monday’s presser. Tucker stated that the Spartans will not be using pads at practice leading up to the matchup. This is the fourth straight week that Michigan State has not been able to do that. The Michigan State HC said that the team can’t afford to use pads at the moment.
EAST LANSING, MI
Alex Hickey: Why The Game may only be a must-win for 1 of the teams

The Game always matters, but rarely have Michigan and Ohio State played for quite so many marbles. Saturday marks just the 3rd time ever that the Wolverines and Buckeyes will meet with both teams ranked in the top 3. The stakes are pretty obvious. The winner moves to 12-0 and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan names obvious Call of the Week for narrow win over Illinois

No. 3 Michigan took on a dangerous and highly efficient Illinois Fighting Illini team. Michigan into the fourth quarter down 17-10 but were able to conduct three huge drives that gave 3 field goals, including the game-winning 35-yard field goal from Jake Moody with 9 seconds left in the game. Michigan survived a road test 19-17.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Michigan-Ohio men's basketball game heads to overtime in strangest fashion

Michigan is headed to overtime against Ohio, and how the game got there was strange indeed. With the Bobcats in possession in a 61-61 ballgame, Ohio’s Jaylin Hunter hoisted up a 3-pointer with around 5 seconds to go rather than hold for a final shot. Michigan rebounded the miss and looked to call time, but were awarded a pair of free throws after Ohio inexplicably committed a foul with .1 seconds on the clock.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Seattle-area number 2 for crane use

(SEATTLE) One sign the Seattle-area economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?. We have the second largest number of construction cranes in the country. Seattle is number TWO when it comes to the number of large construction cranes currently in operation. There are 42 large cranes at work here, and the only U-S city with more is Los Angeles.
SEATTLE, WA

