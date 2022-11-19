ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

Human smuggler admits to working with Juárez Cartel

By Christopher Walker
 3 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A traffic stop leads to a human smuggling arrest after the driver says he was working for the Juárez Cartel, transporting undocumented migrants to Dallas-Fort Worth area.

According to the arrest report, on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, a Wichita County deputy stopped a black Nissan Armada for speeding on US 287 near Midway Church Road.

Pacheco-Flores

The deputy identified all-four occupants including the driver, Jairo Omar Pacheco-Flores, who appeared to be nervous and over-reactive. He told the deputy they were driving to Wichita Falls from Amarillo.

When asked about his passengers, Pacheco-Flores said they were friends, but did not know their names. The passengers said they crossed into the country illegally and were picked up in New Mexico.

Pacheco-Flores admitted he was getting paid to transport his passengers from New Mexico to Dallas. He said he was working with an organization tied to the Juárez Cartel.

When asked how much he was getting paid, he said it just depends on how much money they wanted to give him.

Pacheco-Flores was arrested and charged with Smuggling of Persons. His bond was set at $25,000 by a judge. He was placed on an ICE Detainer and was being held without bond.

His passengers were also placed on ICE detainers without bonds.

The Juárez Cartel is a Mexican drug cartel based in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. They are known for instilling fear in their rivals by decapitating and mutilating their corpses.

