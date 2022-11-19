ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall

About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Stylist offers confidence-boosting tips for North Texas women

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — How many times have you looked in your closet and thought – I have nothing to wear! Too many to count. Carolyn Wang’s mission as a designer and stylist is to give women confidence in their wardrobe and she hopes her family’s new fashion experience will transform how women feel about going shopping.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Developer Seeks Approval for Renovations in North Dallas Block

One of the largest retail blocks in North Dallas’ Preston Center district, the Preston Center Pavillion, is seeking to add office and apartment buildings to the area. The Preston Center Pavilion, located on Westchester Drive south of Northwest Highway in one of Dallas’ wealthiest neighborhoods, currently contains more than 230,000 square feet of retail space.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Don’t Fall For the Same Rent Scam as This McKinney, Texas Family

Scammers are the absolute worst. They have a plethora of ways to steal your money or your personal information. They will disguise it as a fancy giveaway or some sob story to pull at your heart strings to get your money or, in this case, are able to disguise themselves as a rental company to get you into a house. This happened to a McKinney, Texas family of five who lost a lot of money are now looking for a new place to live.
MCKINNEY, TX
fox4news.com

Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

DFW Sees Earliest Snowfall Ever Recorded

On November 18, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received trace amounts of snow. This is the earliest snowfall recorded in DFW history. If you saw some flurries of snow on Friday, you weren’t imagining it. Trace amounts of snow were recorded at DFW Airport. Despite the small amount that fell, records were still broken in North Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Two Bit Circus Amusement Park Set to Debut in Dallas

Two Bit Circus is opening a Dallas location at Park Lane.Carl Raw/Unsplash. The Dallas' Shops at Park Lane is welcoming Two Bit Circus to its offerings. Dallas News reports that Two Bit Circus is being described as a micro-amusement park filled with virtual reality, arcade games and interactive story rooms. The micro-amusement park covers a 35,000-square-foot space on the second level of the shopping center. Two Bit Circus President Kim Schaefer told Dallas News:
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Short-term rental regulations to be implemented in Richardson

Regulations limiting short-term rentals will take effect by the start of 2023 in the city of Richardson. Short-term rentals are defined by city officials as residential properties that are rented for no longer than 30 consecutive days and apply to single-family dwelling or multiunit buildings, including apartments. Local residents often rent out houses through a short-term rental company, such as Airbnb and Vrbo.
RICHARDSON, TX
landonhomes.com

Benefits of Buying a Home in a Gated Community

Are you considering a move to a gated community of new homes in Frisco TX? Living in a gated community has many benefits that aren’t available elsewhere. First and foremost is the sense of security provided by a gated entrance. Only residents, invited guests, scheduled service providers and community staff are permitted within the gates. This makes gated communities ideal for people who value privacy and security.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas closing city facilities, rescheduling trash pickup for Thanksgiving holiday

Dallas officials said the city will not be operating its solid waste and recycling collection services Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday. (Courtesy Fotolia) Several city of Dallas facilities are planning to be closed Nov. 24-25 in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday. All city of Dallas offices are closed during the holiday, including City Hall and municipal court.
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Holiday Shoppers: Be Careful Parking At The Mall

A NEW TREND we are seeing in DFW right now is thieves talking to you as you get into you car, calling your attention to something in the rear of your car. When you go to look, a second perp grabs valuables out of your car, especially looking for purses. It is best to get your package loaded ASAP, get in your car and lock the doors, and don't roll your window down for strangers.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Tipping Software Drives Increase, Dallas Customers React

Tipping software at businesses is more common than ever, fueling the generation of billions of dollars in the United States each year. However, some Dallas customers think the practice has gone too far in some cases. ShopKeep, Square, and Revel, common point-of-service software, make tipping effortless. Square can be found...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
DALLAS, TX

