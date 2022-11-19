NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released video of a vehicle they believe hit a man and a woman in a wheelchair and then sped away. “At approximately 5:52 PM, a female subject was being pushed in a wheelchair by a male victim in the westbound travel lane in the 9300 block of South I-10 Service Road,” an NOPD report says. “At the same time, the pictured vehicle – appearing to be a white Honda Accord bearing an unknown license plate – was also traveling in the westbound travel lane. The Accord then struck the victim and male from the rear and fled the scene. As a result of the collision, the female victim sustained fatal injuries and expired at the scene. The male victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO