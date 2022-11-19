Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black-Owned Restaurants in New OrleansNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Traditional New Orleans Monday Dinner is Red Beans & Rice:Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans FoodieNOLA ChicNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans Noel"Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Man found shot dead outside West Bank home, JPSO says
A man is dead after being shot on the West Bank late Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office announced.
Two women robbed by gunmen in Bayou St. John, one hit by car
New Orleans Police say two women were robbed Monday night near Bayou St. John. The first was a carjacking just after 8:30pm near the intersection of Moss Street and Grand Route St. John.
WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man
Police are calling for the public's help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.
NOPD: Driver wanted for leaving scene after killing woman who tripped while crossing street
After a woman died after tripping and falling into downtown New Orleans traffic over the weekend, detectives have released the first image of the driver accused of leaving the scene after the crash.
WWL-TV
NOPD searches for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, investigators need your help
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released video of a vehicle they believe hit a man and a woman in a wheelchair and then sped away. “At approximately 5:52 PM, a female subject was being pushed in a wheelchair by a male victim in the westbound travel lane in the 9300 block of South I-10 Service Road,” an NOPD report says. “At the same time, the pictured vehicle – appearing to be a white Honda Accord bearing an unknown license plate – was also traveling in the westbound travel lane. The Accord then struck the victim and male from the rear and fled the scene. As a result of the collision, the female victim sustained fatal injuries and expired at the scene. The male victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.”
wgno.com
Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov.22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
WDSU
New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting
Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
NOLA.com
6 shot Sunday in New Orleans, including 2 men who were riding in a vehicle, police say
Six people were shot in less than 12 hours Sunday in New Orleans, police said, including two people who were riding in a vehicle. One of the victims is a 17-year-old who was shot during a robbery attempt, police said. Here's what we know about the shootings from preliminary information...
Woman killed, man injured in West Lake Forest hit-and-run Monday
Just before 5:50 p.m., officers were called to the 9300 block of the I-10 Service Road.
Action News Jax
JSO arrests 2 suspects in New Orleans connected to August death investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it arrested two people in connection with an undetermined death investigation from August. Action News Jax first told you about this case Aug. 17, when JSO said that it responded to Frederica Place and found an elderly man dead inside his home.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
Two suspects wanted in connection with auto theft in Gentilly
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspect wanted in connection with a ongoing investigation of a car jacking.
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in unincorporated Gretna, JPSO says
A man was killed in a shooting late Monday in unincorporated Gretna, Jefferson Parish authorities said. The gunfire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map). Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said they found a man on the ground outside a home. He...
WDSU
Two 13-year-olds arrested for Kenner school bomb threats
KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department has arrested two 13-year-olds in connection to three separate bomb threats towards Kenner Discovery School. According to police, the first bomb threat was made on Nov. 3. Kenner police, fire department, and emergency medical services remained on the scene for hours. The...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans
A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
fox8live.com
Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
NOPD searching for botched ATM theft suspects
Three men are seen using tools to beat and pry open the machine.
fox8live.com
6 arrested on weapons charges during Nine Times Second Line in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police announced Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) that six men had been arrested on a variety of weapons and drug charges during a Sunday Second Line parade through the Desire area. The Second Line, held by Nine Times Social Aid and Pleasure Club, is an...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police made six gun-related arrests at 9th Ward second line on Sunday
New Orleans police arrested six men on firearms and narcotics charges at a 9th Ward second line on Sunday. In all, police recovered seven firearms—including a .223 rifle, a 762 Draco and a 9-millimeter handgun—and 200 rounds of live ammunition on a day that saw six people shot, but could potentially have been much bloodier without police intervention, according to Fifth District Lt. Andrew Palumbo.
Comments / 0