New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

NOPD searches for a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, investigators need your help

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police released video of a vehicle they believe hit a man and a woman in a wheelchair and then sped away. “At approximately 5:52 PM, a female subject was being pushed in a wheelchair by a male victim in the westbound travel lane in the 9300 block of South I-10 Service Road,” an NOPD report says. “At the same time, the pictured vehicle – appearing to be a white Honda Accord bearing an unknown license plate – was also traveling in the westbound travel lane. The Accord then struck the victim and male from the rear and fled the scene. As a result of the collision, the female victim sustained fatal injuries and expired at the scene. The male victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Traffic stop lands driver of stolen vehicle in jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after detectives say they found several illegal items in his possession during a traffic stop Tuesday (Nov.22). According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 11 a.m. officers stopped a white Acura near the corner of Gentilly Boulevard and Clermont Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police seeking information in October homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department continues to search for leads in a homicide investigation that happened last month. Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of $2,500 for information that would lead to an arrest in the murder of John Garrett. Garrett was shot and killed in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot outside of Gretna home, Jefferson sheriff says

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Monday (Nov. 21) night outside of a home in Gretna, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies say they were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting in the 600 block of Grovewood Dr. It was there deputies say they discovered a man that had been fatally shot.
GRETNA, LA
NOLA.com

Man killed in shooting in unincorporated Gretna, JPSO says

A man was killed in a shooting late Monday in unincorporated Gretna, Jefferson Parish authorities said. The gunfire was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Grovewood Drive (map). Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said they found a man on the ground outside a home. He...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

Two 13-year-olds arrested for Kenner school bomb threats

KENNER, La. — The Kenner Police Department has arrested two 13-year-olds in connection to three separate bomb threats towards Kenner Discovery School. According to police, the first bomb threat was made on Nov. 3. Kenner police, fire department, and emergency medical services remained on the scene for hours. The...
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested after JPSO deputies chase stolen vehicle into New Orleans

A 47-year-old woman was arrested following a police chase from Metairie into the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans Sunday night, authorities said. A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy was injured when a patrol car rolled onto its side during the pursuit, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The deputy suffered minor injuries and is in stable condition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said. The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.
NOLA.com

New Orleans police made six gun-related arrests at 9th Ward second line on Sunday

New Orleans police arrested six men on firearms and narcotics charges at a 9th Ward second line on Sunday. In all, police recovered seven firearms—including a .223 rifle, a 762 Draco and a 9-millimeter handgun—and 200 rounds of live ammunition on a day that saw six people shot, but could potentially have been much bloodier without police intervention, according to Fifth District Lt. Andrew Palumbo.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

