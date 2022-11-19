ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

bidenisdumberthandog$h!t
3d ago

Didn’t read the article but assume they believe he wants to get fired. Sure he does 85 million good reasons to ride off into the sunset. He’ll never get another coaching job, and doesn’t need one. He won. His agent won. A&M did not.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M edge rusher, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Texas A&M is seeing one of its edge rushers enter the transfer portal when it opens in December. Donell Harris Jr., a former 4-star recruit, announced his decision on Monday. “I’m forever thankful for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and all of the Aggie fans…With that being said, I’ll be entering into the transfer portal, seeking different opportunities,” Harris wrote on Twitter.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
COLLEGE STATION, TX
