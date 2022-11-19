Read full article on original website
bidenisdumberthandog$h!t
3d ago
Didn’t read the article but assume they believe he wants to get fired. Sure he does 85 million good reasons to ride off into the sunset. He’ll never get another coaching job, and doesn’t need one. He won. His agent won. A&M did not.
Reply
4
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M edge rusher, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal
Texas A&M is seeing one of its edge rushers enter the transfer portal when it opens in December. Donell Harris Jr., a former 4-star recruit, announced his decision on Monday. “I’m forever thankful for Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, staff, teammates, and all of the Aggie fans…With that being said, I’ll be entering into the transfer portal, seeking different opportunities,” Harris wrote on Twitter.
KBTX.com
Volleyball Head Coach Kuhn Relieved of Duties
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has relieved Head Volleyball Coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn of all duties effective immediately. “The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles,” Bjork said. “Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics.”
NOLA.com
Betting line is out for LSU at Texas A&M: See what oddsmakers set for Tigers vs. Aggies
LSU hopes to continue its magical second half of the season with a trip to Texas A&M on Saturday night to close the regular season. The Tigers beat UAB 41-10 this week to extend their winning streak to five games, a stretch during which LSU has also covered the spread four out of five times.
Breaking down Texas A&M’s pros and cons of firing Jimbo Fisher
Jimbo Fisher has led the SEC-worst Texas A&M Aggies into the ground this season. It has been a year from hell for Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies football program. Slated to be a serious College Football Playoff contenders, the Aggies went from No. 6 in the initial AP Poll to potentially a 4-8 team in the SEC. They are the only program in the conference that will not get to six wins this season, as all other 13 teams in the league have either achieved bowl eligibility or have a chance to do so with a win over Thanksgiving Weekend. What a total disaster…
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum address what's next for Jimbo Fisher after 'disaster of a season'
Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum talked Sunday on the future of Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after what has been a nightmarish season, something Barrie described as a “disaster of a season.”. Barrie said that if he were the athletic staff, the biggest question he would ask is “Can...
FanSided
296K+
Followers
571K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2