FLINT, Mich. — A Michigan man was shocked to discover explosive devices inside a car door he had purchased over the weekend. Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WJRT that a man found the explosives by accident after he had purchased the car door from a salvage yard in Capac. On Saturday, while he was working to install the door on his car, he found C4 explosives hidden inside.

FLINT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO