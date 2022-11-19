Read full article on original website
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
California Will Give $1,200 To Residents Satisfying This ConditionC. HeslopCalifornia State
Golden State Warriors Sued for Peddling FTX Crypto PlatformAron SolomonStanford, CA
Meals on Wheels Kicks off Subaru Share the Love EventZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
New guaranteed income program provides $21,600 for San Francisco low-income transgender residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver
Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 11
These three NFL quarterbacks did themselves no favors with how they played in the Sunday slate of Week 11. Week 11 of the season started off with the Tennessee Titans defeating the Green Bay Packers 27-17, which saw quarterbacks Ryan Tannehill and Aaron Rodgers have solid games. Surely there would be some even better performances through the Sunday slate of games, right?
New context proves Jets player illegally blocked wasn’t even eligible
The New York Jets faced a tough Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, and there was controversy on if Justin Hardee could’ve stopped it. The Jets held the Patriots to just three points for the entire Week 11 game before rookie Marcus Jones ran an explosive 83-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to win it.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 12. Week 12 of the NFL season included some breakout performances and notable storylines, some of which fantasy football owners will want to have their eyes on. Christian Watson continued his recent tear with a two-touchdown...
Cardinals: New payroll numbers makes Wainwright signing questionable
Despite deferring money in his contract, Adam Wainwright’s contract still a major salary hit for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals began their offseason resigning club icon Adam Wainwright for his final season, giving him an opportunity to out on a higher note than his 2022 ended. Initial reports on his contract excited fans, but new budget numbers make the signing look like a potential mistake.
Cardinals: Paul DeJong – The Downfall We Should Have Seen Coming
Paul DeJong’s decline began in his All-Star 2019 season, and we all were too naïve to see it coming. When taking a deep dive into Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong’s rollercoaster ride at the plate the past few seasons, the proof was not in the results but at the inconsistencies of how his swing operates. Undoubtedly, DeJong’s 2018 and 2019 seasons with the club were his best. In 2018 he slashed .241/.313/.433 in 490 plate appearances and in his All-Star campaign in 2019 he slashed .233/.318/.444 in 664 trips to the dish.
Here's the TV broadcast map for Rams at Chiefs in Week 12
The most lopsided game of Week 12 will also be the one most widely broadcast across the country. That game, of course, is the Rams-Chiefs matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, where Kansas City is favored by 14.5 points. 506 Sports released broadcast maps for each window on Sunday afternoon and the...
Cowboys offseason gamble is paying off like a major win
The Denver Broncos put their eggs in the Dorance Armstrong basket, and that decision is paying dividends. This offseason, Dallas Cowboys fans were frustrated when the team lost Randy Gregory in free agency to the Denver Broncos. According to reports at the time, terms were agreed upon, but Gregory wasn’t happy with some of the fine print in the contract language that protected the Cowboys more than the player.
Should the Detroit Pistons re-unite with this former draft pick?
It’s no secret that the Detroit Pistons are down big right now, and it is likely to get worse before it gets better. They are mired in a lengthy losing streak and still on the road where they haven’t won. They are missing three starters and have no idea when Cade Cunningham is going to return.
OBJ really seems to be enjoying watching two could-be teammates in Kansas City
Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have his eyes on several teams, and the Chiefs have been added to that list. Odell Beckham Jr. might have been watching the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night because he’s a fan of the game and is excited to get back to playing for an NFL team very soon. That’s entirely possible.
CFB media reacts to College Football Playoff rankings for Week 13
The Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings have been released after losses from Tennessee and other close calls and CFB media had plenty of thoughts. It was pandemonium throughout the sport on Saturday, despite the slate not looking all that appetizing coming into the week. But every one of the Top 4 teams in the College Football Playoff rankings found themselves in a tussle, though Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU all escaped.
