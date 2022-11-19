Read full article on original website
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise to 3-month high; equipment spending strong
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits increased to a three-month high last week amid rising layoffs in the technology sector, but that likely does not suggest a material shift in labor market conditions, which remain tight.
The urgent need for a Western Hemisphere alliance
It is both a brilliant opportunity and a necessary path.
Oil slides 4% on Russian price cap talks, U.S. gasoline build
HOUSTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 4% on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected.
