When local colleges are on break for Thanksgiving
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The holiday is fast approaching and local colleges in Mobile are set to have their annual Thanksgiving breaks beginning in the next couple of days.
WKRG took a look at the University of South Alabama, University of Mobile and Spring Hill College break schedules. See below for depart and return dates for students on campus.
University of South Alabama
- Last day of classes : Tuesday, Nov. 22
- Return to campus : Monday, Nov. 28
University of Mobile
- Last day of classes : Monday, Nov. 21
- Return to campus : Monday, Nov. 28
Spring Hill College
- Last day of classes: Wednesday, Nov. 23 (online classes Monday, Nov. 21 & Tuesday Nov. 22)
- Return to campus: Monday, Nov. 28
WKRG also took a look at the depart and return dates are for students at several counties within our DMA including Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and George County .
