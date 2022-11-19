ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Decline May Soon Be Over As BTC Is Seen Hitting $250,000 In 1st Half 2023

Over the last two weeks, Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, lost more than 22% of its value as it continues to struggle in shaking off the effects of the FTX crypto exchange implosion. After briefly reclaiming the $21K territory, BTC was wiped out of all of...
bitcoinist.com

Top 5 Best Crypto To Buy In The Market TODAY!

The article discusses the top crypto buying opportunities that are most likely to pay investors a significant amount of dividends in the future, with The Hideaways (HDWY) serving as the front-runner. Here’s a quick rundown of the projects we’ll cover so you can get up to speed before we dive...
bitcoinist.com

Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!

Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA), and Flasko (FLSK) As the Best 2023 Investments

Investors are now debating which cryptocurrency to invest in for 2023 due to the resurgence of well-known ones like Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Flasko has been selected as an improved substitute for Cardano (ADA) and Dogecoin (DOGE). It offers investors the chance to invest early in a project and realizes significant gains. According to analyst predictions, the price will increase by at least 5,000% in 2023.
bitcoinist.com

Top Coins To Invest In 2023: Sandbox (SAND), Shiba Inu (SHIB), The Hideaways (HDWY)

For those unfamiliar with cryptocurrencies, an altcoin is any coin that emerged after Bitcoin. The problem with picking the best altcoin to invest in for 2023 is that there are simply too many. Nearly 20,000 altcoins are available on the cryptocurrency market, many of which are either fundamentally flawed or...
bitcoinist.com

Investors Panic As Largest Bitcoin Fund Hits All-Time Low Premiums

The Grayscale Bitcoin Fund (GBTC) remains the largest legal bitcoin fund in the world with hundreds of thousands of BTC in holdings. However, given recent developments, the value of the fund has taken a massive hit. GBTC had been trading for a high premium for most of the year, but with the issues rocking Genesis Trading, which shares the same parent company with the bitcoin fund, the premium has now risen to an all-time high.
bitcoinist.com

5 best bitcoin play-to-earn crypto games 2023

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are the instruments which are used in the innovative cryptocurrency sector in 2023: GameFi and play-to-earn blockchain games. Most of these games use the blockchain and other security technologies to provide the best and top gaming crypto approaches for customers. Users can play blockchain games and earn their money. We have conducted thorough research to provide you five best bitcoin play-to-earn cryptocurrency games 2023:
bitcoinist.com

Dogeliens Presale Continues As Shiba Inu Keeps Pushing Boundaries For The Meme Coin Meta

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been at the forefront of meme coin innovations for a long time, and there is a very low possibility that it will end anytime soon. When Dogecoin launched the meme coin narrative, the asset class was made to exist for fun without any utility additions to its functionality. However, Shiba Inu was the first meme coin to revolutionize that narrative and make meme coin more relevant in terms of functionality. In 2022, the network also announced that it was introducing its metaverse, a worthwhile addition to its existing list of utilities. Shiba is also pushing the boundary for industry innovations, and we see news of the meme coin being accepted as a means of payment in some web2 services.
bitcoinist.com

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) tempts Trust Wallet (TWT) and Unus Sed Leo (LEO) investors with its record-breaking gains!

One of the things that stands out about cryptocurrencies is how volatile everything can be. Thus, it is important to find advice and resources that can help you navigate through your investments. In this article we will look at three cryptocurrencies: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Trust Wallet (TWT), and Unus Sed Leo (LEO), and help you identify the right one to invest in.
bitcoinist.com

Binance Surpasses Coinbase To Become Largest Bitcoin Reserve Holder

Data shows Binance has now surpassed Coinbase to become the exchange with the largest Bitcoin reserve in the market. Bitcoin Reserve Of Crypto Exchange Binance Has Shot Up Recently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, Binance has become the largest BTC reserve holder for the first...
bitcoinist.com

140% price surge for Oryen presale could lead to enormous demand. Polygon and DOGE investors are intrigued

There’s an enormous demand for a new DeFi protocol that has achieved a 140% price surge in its ongoing presale. The incredible achievements have Polygon and DOGE investors on the edge of their seats. With hints of interest being displayed by investors of other crypto projects, one can deduce that Oryen offers incredible utilities that provide value for its network.
bitcoinist.com

With Solana And Cardano In Critical Condition, Is The Big Eyes Coin Bandwagon Worth Boarding?

In May 2022, the initial crypto crash saw the likes of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) spiral downhill. The exact cause of these crypto crashes remains a mystery. However, many people speculate cryptocurrencies are impacted by events such as the failure of exchanges or currencies They can also fall if interest rates rise, inflation rises, and other macroeconomic variables impair people’s confidence in investing in hazardous alternative assets.
bitcoinist.com

Chainlink Rallies 10% As Active Addresses Stay At 1-Year High

Chainlink has rallied up 10% today as on-chain data shows the number of active addresses are at a 1-year high. Chainlink Active Addresses Have Observed A Surge Recently. According to data from the analytics firm Santiment, there were more than 8k LINK addresses active per day last week, the highest in 18 months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy