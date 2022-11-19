ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Roku's Management Is Taking a Different Strategy

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Amid rising inflation worldwide, Roku 's (NASDAQ: ROKU) management has decided to absorb the costs rather than pass them along to its customers. This video will highlight the consequences of that decision.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 14, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Roku. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
257K+
Followers
115K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy