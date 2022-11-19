Minister accuses Justice Alito of leaking 2014 Supreme Court landmark ruling over contraception and religious rights - just weeks after the justice slammed Roe v. Wade leak as 'grave betrayal'

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr., who slammed the Roe v. Wade leak, was accused himself of revealing the high court's 2014 landmark ruling involving contraception and religious rights.

The case, ruled 5-4, allowed for-profit employers with religious objections to opt out of providing contraception coverage under Obamacare.

Rev. Rob Schenck, 64, who backed the high court's ruling, revealed that he and his associates acquired the decision before it was published after a visit to Alito's home, the New York Times reports.

Schenck detailed the leak in a letter sent to Chief Justice John Roberts after the judge ordered an investigation into the leak of Alito's draft opinion regarding the overturn of Roe v. Wade that led to protests around the nation.

At a recent event at a conservative think tank, Alito said the leak of the draft opinion that overturned the constitutional right to abortion 'was a grave betrayal of trust.'

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Jr. (pictured) was accused of revealing the high court's 2014 landmark ruling involving contraception and religious rights

Rev. Rob Schenck (above), an Evangelical leader who operated the nonprofit Faith and Action group in Washington D.C., said two of his donors dined with Justice Alito and learned of the court's 2014 decision, allowing Schenkc to prepare a public relations push to support it

Schenck appointed donors to attend dinner parties with conservative justices in order to get close to the Supreme Court. Pictured: Schenck (left) together with Alito (right) in 2006

In his letter to Roberts, Schenck, an Evangelical leader who operated the nonprofit Faith and Action group in Washington D.C., revealed that two of his donors dined with Alito in June prior to the court announcing its decision later that month.

Reports indicate that the pair who met with Alito was Don and Gayle Wright, an Ohio couple Schenck appointed to attend dinner parties with conservative justices as part of the reverend's efforts to get close to the Supreme Court.

'She suggested that in their table conversation, she might be able to learn the status of the case, something she knew had an interest in knowing,' Schenck wrote. 'I received a follow-up message from her notifying me she had indeed obtained the information during that visit.'

Through the information received, the reverend said he was able to mount a public relations push in support of the decision favoring religious rights.

He also admitted to passing on the leak to Steve Green, the CEO of Hobby Lobby, the craft store owned by Evangelicals at the center of the 2014 case.

In a statement through a spokesperson, Alito acknowledged that he did have dinner with the Wrights in June, but denied ever disclosing the decision.

'[The] allegation that the Wrights were told the outcome of the decision in the Hobby Lobby case, or the authorship of the opinion of the Court, by me or my wife, is completely false.' Alito said.

Neither Hobby Lobby nor Gayle immediately responded to DailyMail.com's request for comment. Don passed away in 2020.

Ohio couple Don (left) and Gayle Wright, donors to the Faith and Action group, were appointed by Schenck to get close to Supreme Court judges. Gayle allegedly contacted Schenck when she learned of the court's 2014 landmark decision

Pictured: Schenck's letter to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

The Roe v. Wade leak sparked protests across the nation and in front of the Supreme Court, with extra security added after the conservative judges' homes were targeted

It remains unclear the validity of Schenck's accusation as the Times, which received a copy of his letter to Roberts, noted some gaps in his story.

Although a staunch supporter of religious rights, Schenck has recently distanced himself with the Evangelical community following his support in favor of abortion rights.

Schenck told the Times that he has since regretted his actions and would like to help Roberts in any way find the leaks in the high court.

'What we did was wrong,' Schenck said of his alleged work exploiting leaks.

Between 2000 and 2018, Schenck helped raise more than $30 million for his nonprofit, purchasing an office across the street from the high court in order to try and get close with conservative judges.

He said that he appointed friends and wealthy donors as 'stealth missionaries to get the job done.

'I exploited my friendships,' Schenck told the Times. 'The bad is on me.'

Republican appointed-Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett (circled) all voted to strike down Roe v. Wade along with Samuel Alito.

Police presence has ramped up around the homes of the Supreme Court Justices after a man was arrested for attempted murder of Brett Kavanaugh

Members of the Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights group protested outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, calling on her to uphold women's federal right to abortion

Schenck's allegations come just a few weeks after Alito condemned the leak of his draft opinion last May that eventually overturned Roe v. Wade during an event in Washington DC organized by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank.

'The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority in support of overruling Roe and Casey targets for assassination because it gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us,' Alito said on Tuesday.

Alito also gave no indication as to whether the court had identified who leaked the draft opinion to Politico weeks before its scheduled release. However, he said the leak 'was a grave betrayal of trust by somebody'.

The Supreme Court has since launched its investigation to uncover the leaker of the draft decision.

Alito said the leak left him in 'shock' and 'certainly changed the atmosphere at the court for the remainder of last term'.

The Supreme Court had been left on high alert since June as a man had been charged with attempted murder after being arrested near the Maryland home of conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Nicholas John Roske was arrested in June after showing up to Justice Kavanaugh's home armed with a gun and knife. He turned himself into US marshals stationed outside Kavanaugh's home and admitted his intentions to them.

Alito also denounced the ongoing debate over the institution's legitimacy amid a backlash over its decision on abortion last June. He said much of the criticism had focused on 'character' rather than the court's rulings.