Ann Arbor, MI

Jim Harbaugh: 'Nothing right now' on Michigan RB Blake Corum's status after injury

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Blake Corum was carrying the Michigan football offense through the first half against Illinois. But his status for the rest of the game is now in question.

The Michigan running back fell to the ground holding onto his left knee after a 4-yard rush in the second quarter against Illinois, losing possession and fumbling the football.

Corum was immediately sent to the locker room, walking off the field with trainers under his own power, but with a limp.

Corum returned to the game in the third quarter with one 5-yard rush early in the third quarter, but returned to the bench.

"Nothing right now," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said when asked if he had updates about Corum postgame. "Got cleared to go back in, we’ll see where it is tomorrow, how it feels tomorrow. Structurally good, which is great news."

Harbaugh said Corum was bothered by the injury after one carry in the second half, sidelining him for the rest of the game.

"It was bothering him," Harbaugh said of why Corum didn't return again. "He communicated with us, how does it feel, that's alright we got CJ Stokes, Isaiah stokes (Tavierre) Dunlap, you know they'll step up, next man up.

"Blake was coaching those guys, motivating them on, that's the kind of teammate he is. Nobody panicked."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQGMJ_0jH4D55H00

Corum currently had +600 odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy , posting 1,349 yards and 17 touchdowns on 227 carries. He also has nine receptions for 41 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Corum had 103 rushing yards on 17 carries in the first half including a 2-yard score in the first quarter.

Last season against Ohio State , Corum recorded 87 rushing yards on six carries.

Michigan football's 2022 schedule

  • Sept. 3: Michigan 51, Colorado State 7
  • Sept. 10: Michigan 56, Hawaii 10
  • Sept. 17: Michigan 59, UConn 0
  • Sept. 24: Michigan 34, Maryland 27
  • Oct. 1: Michigan 27, Iowa 14
  • Oct. 8: Michigan 31, Indiana 10
  • Oct. 15: Michigan 41, Penn State 17
  • Oct. 29: Michigan 29, Michigan State 7
  • Nov. 5: Michigan 52, Rutgers 17
  • Nov. 12: Michigan 34, Nebraska 3
  • Nov. 19: Michigan vs. Illinois, Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • Nov. 26: Michigan vs. Ohio State, Columbus, Ohio, noon

College football rankings 2022

Here's a look at the College Football Playoff's third ranking of the 2022 season.

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Ohio State (10-0)
  3. Michigan (10-0)
  4. TCU (10-0)
  5. Tennessee (9-1)
  6. LSU (8-2)
  7. USC (9-1)
  8. Alabama (8-2)
  9. Clemson (9-1)
  10. Utah (8-2)
  11. Penn State (8-2)
  12. Oregon (8-2)
  13. North Carolina (9-1)
  14. Ole Miss (8-2)
  15. Kansas State (7-3)
  16. UCLA (8-2)
  17. Washington (8-2)
  18. Notre Dame (7-3)
  19. Florida State (7-3)
  20. UCF (8-2)
  21. Tulane (8-2)
  22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
  23. Oregon State (7-3)
  24. NC State (7-3)
  25. Cincinnati (8-2)

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

