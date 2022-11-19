ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregame Buzz: No. 9 Clemson vs. Miami

By Abigail Angalet
With kickoff just a few hours away, Clemson continues its homestead at Memorial Stadium with another ACC matchup in Miami.

The Tiger’s enter Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. matchup following a big win over Louisville last weekend, where both Clemson’s offense and defense seemed to come back alive after a lack luster showing on the road at Notre Dame.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looks to continue on an upward trajectory with a talented Miami defense coming into town. Uiagalelei seemed to show flashes of the success and improvements seen earlier this season, garnering a 70% pass completion rate and 185 yards despite a few costly mistakes.

On the defensive side, Wes Goodwin’s defense was lights out against the Cardinals with big performances from the linebacker room despite key starter Trenton Simpson being out.

Here’s a look at the pregame buzz surrounding the Tigers matchup against Miami on Twitter:

