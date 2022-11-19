ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Hochul activates NY National Guard amid ‘epic snow event’

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uj8QH_0jH4CoLY00
Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP Rachel Grigsby tries to steady her daughter Mia Grigsby, 9, as she climbs over a snowbank, heading home from a trip to the corner store in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (Libby March/The Buffalo News via AP)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) activated the National Guard to assist with the state and local response to an “epic snow event” that dumped more than five feet of snow on some areas near Buffalo.

Hochul told the Buffalo-based NBC affiliate WGRZ on Saturday that she has deployed more than 70 National Guardsmen to help remove snow to the areas south of Buffalo, which have seen the largest amounts of accumulation.

She said responders are planning to clear the main roads first to allow emergency vehicles to get to people and then help with the secondary neighborhoods.

Hochul emphasized that more snow is coming and there is a “temporary lull.” Responders are looking to take the brief reprieve from the extreme weather to begin clearing roads in the meantime.

The newly elected governor recently declared a state of emergency for 11 counties ahead of the storm. Flights and Amtrak trains leaving from Buffalo were canceled, and major highways were shut down.

Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County executive, announced on Friday that two people had died from cardiac events after they attempted to shovel and snowblow.

As much as five inches of snow fell per hour in certain areas, and the National Weather Service has warned that more snow will fall at rates of more than three inches per hour this weekend.

The snow will also be accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Comments / 7

Bionica In Pielexia
3d ago

Snow happens in this area. nothing new. 🤷‍♀️ maybe perhaps don't wait as long to start salting roads preventing driver's abilities to navigate the roads. 😘

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come. Snowfall totals as high as 77 inches (196 centimeters) were reported in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. Partway across the state, the town of Natural Bridge, near the Fort Drum Army base, reported just under 6 feet (1.8 meters). The snowfall in some spots ranked among the highest ever recorded in the area, rivaling the eye-popping amounts that fell during similar storms in 2014 and 1945. The snowfall totals, which began accumulating Thursday night in some spots, “would be on the order of historic not only for any time of year but for any part of the country,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Frank Pereira, at NWS headquarters in College Park, Maryland.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?

The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Gov. Hochul requests federal emergency declaration as "historic storm" continues

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is submitting a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Break from Winter cold coming

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A surge of Arctic air over the Great Lakes created very heavy lake effect snow well to the west of Rochester. The air temperature has been running about 20 to 25 degrees colder than normal this weekend in WNY. The combination of record warm lake surface temperatures on Lake Erie and this cold produced a historic lake snow event.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

The Hill

778K+
Followers
89K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy