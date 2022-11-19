Read full article on original website
Related
Conservative states tell Supreme Court that Biden's student loan relief was a power grab
The Supreme Court could rule quickly on the administration's request to revive the student loan relief effort. A decision could come within days.
DHS pushes back against McCarthy call for Mayorkas to resign or face potential impeachment
DHS on Wednesday pushed back against Republican calls for Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign or face impeachment when Republicans take the House early next year.
Missouri AG asks Twitter what they would ask Fauci under oath
Responses poured in after Missouri's attorney general asked Twitter users what they should ask Dr. Fauci under oath during his deposition Wednesday.
US sanctions more Iranian officials as crackdowns continue
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions against. Iranian security officials in response to the Tehran government’s continued crackdown on protests after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s strictly enforced Islamic dress code. Hassan Asgari,...
With searches, Ukraine focuses suspicions on Orthodox clergy
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An investigation of a centuries-old monastic complex in Ukraine’s capital and other religious sites has underscored Ukrainian authorities’ suspicions about some Orthodox Christian clergymen they see as loyal to Russia despite Moscow’s nine month-old war on the country. The search by security...
Comments / 0