Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

By Nick Musial
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy RB Rankings Week 12: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

The holiday season is upon us, and Week 12's schedule is as full as our bellies will be on Thanksgiving night. With no teams on bye, fantasy football owners who haven't been ravaged by injuries will have a buffet of options at the running back position. Sometimes that's a blessing and a curse, as it means more decisions to potentially get wrong at a crucial segment of the season. That's where our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings come in, guiding you to success like your helpful grandma who knows all the little secrets with stuffing, basting, and baking.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 11

Buenos dias, football. The NFL crossed the Atlantic four times this year; Monday night, it heads south of the border to bring you 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City. In the final game of the league's 2022 International Series, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to three. San Francisco (5-4) entered Week 11 one-half game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Niners also can put distance between themselves and the Cardinals (4-6) in the division with a win.
ARIZONA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 12 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Week 12 brings a break from byes with a full game feast starting with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving. Having a full complement of start 'em, sit 'em options sounds great, but it can actually create more headaches for fantasy football owners obsessing over every roster decision ahead of the stretch run. Fortunately, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his latest helping of lineup advice.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
ng-sportingnews.com

49ers vs. Cardinals final score, results: Jimmy Garoppolo stars with 4 TDs as Niners dominate in Mexico City

In front of nearly 80,000 fans in Mexico City, the 49ers were magnífico on "Monday Night Football." Jimmy Garoppolo's fantastic night, along with a stifling defensive performance, led San Francisco (6-4) to a dominant 38-10 win over the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca. It was the team's third straight victory, vaulting it into first place in the NFC West.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ng-sportingnews.com

Auburn vs. Alabama odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 13 Iron Bowl matchup

The Auburn Tigers (5-6) will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday afternoon to play the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). The Tigers need one more win to become bowl eligible, while the Crimson Tide are trying to end the regular season on a high note and give themselves a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
AUBURN, AL
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL DFS picks Week 12: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone! The holidays are about family, friends, food, and football, and we have a full slate of NFL games on the docket for daily fantasy fun. With such a plentiful spread of DFS options on DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to include some values and sleepers in your lineups (like cranberry sauce and cornbread) so you can afford some proven, consistent high-priced plays (like turkey and ham).
ng-sportingnews.com

Best Fantasy Week 12 Waiver Pickups: Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, Cam Akers take over backfields

Last week was full of RB breakouts, and there was more of the same this week even if it wasn't quite as exciting. Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers all took over their teams' respective backfields, and, like it or not, all will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. We also have some intriguing late-season WR breakouts in Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demarcus Robinson who are worth grabbing ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 13 top 25 games

Rivalry Week features four matchups between ranked opponents – including a pair of classic rivalries that will impact the College Football Playoff picture. No. 3 Michigan meets No. 2 Ohio State in a matchup of 11-0 teams at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. It's a noon kickoff per tradition, and the Buckeyes are favored to avenge last season's 42-27 loss to the Wolverines.
ALABAMA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Why did Melvin Gordon get cut by Broncos? Chronic fumble issues force Denver to release veteran RB

The Broncos have lost another running back following a game against the Raiders. This time, the decision was made by the team. Denver announced Monday it had waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after a 22-16 overtime defeat to Las Vegas. During the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Raiders in Week 4, starter Javonte Williams tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, that ended his 2022 campaign.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Cowboys vs. Giants odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 12

The 7-3 Cowboys host the 7-3 Giants in the second game of the Thanksgiving triple-header in a crucial NFC East showdown at Jerry World (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Dallas enters Week 12 off a 40-3 drubbing over the then 8-1 Vikings, while the Giants slipped up at home, losing 31-18 to the Lions.
DALLAS, TX

