Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

The holiday season is upon us, and Week 12's schedule is as full as our bellies will be on Thanksgiving night. With no teams on bye, fantasy football owners who haven't been ravaged by injuries will have a buffet of options at the running back position. Sometimes that's a blessing and a curse, as it means more decisions to potentially get wrong at a crucial segment of the season. That's where our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings come in, guiding you to success like your helpful grandma who knows all the little secrets with stuffing, basting, and baking.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO