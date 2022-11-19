Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 11 49ers-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

Read full article on original website
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 12: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
The holiday season is upon us, and Week 12's schedule is as full as our bellies will be on Thanksgiving night. With no teams on bye, fantasy football owners who haven't been ravaged by injuries will have a buffet of options at the running back position. Sometimes that's a blessing and a curse, as it means more decisions to potentially get wrong at a crucial segment of the season. That's where our Week 12 fantasy RB rankings come in, guiding you to success like your helpful grandma who knows all the little secrets with stuffing, basting, and baking.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson picks up unusual, drive-stalling delay of game penalty by punting ball
The Ravens were hoping to mount their first touchdown drive of the day in the fourth quarter of their defensive slog against the Panthers. It looked like Baltimore was driving and might have a chance to reach the end zone for the first time. However, a third-and-8 played a part in ensuring that they would be forced to settle for a field goal.
Why Colt McCoy is starting for the Cardinals instead of Kyler Murray on 'Monday Night Football'
For the second week in a row, the Arizona Cardinals will be without their No. 1 quarterback, as Kyler Murray will miss "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City against the 49ers with a hamstring injury. The injury means Colt McCoy will start once again after leading the Cardinals to a...
What channel is 49ers vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 11
Buenos dias, football. The NFL crossed the Atlantic four times this year; Monday night, it heads south of the border to bring you 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City. In the final game of the league's 2022 International Series, the 49ers will look to extend their winning streak to three. San Francisco (5-4) entered Week 11 one-half game behind Seattle for first place in the NFC West. The Niners also can put distance between themselves and the Cardinals (4-6) in the division with a win.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 12 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Week 12 brings a break from byes with a full game feast starting with a tripleheader on Thanksgiving. Having a full complement of start 'em, sit 'em options sounds great, but it can actually create more headaches for fantasy football owners obsessing over every roster decision ahead of the stretch run. Fortunately, Sporting News' NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his latest helping of lineup advice.
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 11 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final two months. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 11.
Patriots playoff chances: How New England can earn wild card or win AFC East in NFL playoff picture
The Patriots remain a pesky team in the AFC playoff picture. After finishing a sweep of the Jets at home in Week 11, they are sitting pretty as the No. 6 seed in the AFC field, holding the second wild-card spot behind the Bills. While Miami (7-3) leads the AFC...
49ers vs. Cardinals final score, results: Jimmy Garoppolo stars with 4 TDs as Niners dominate in Mexico City
In front of nearly 80,000 fans in Mexico City, the 49ers were magnífico on "Monday Night Football." Jimmy Garoppolo's fantastic night, along with a stifling defensive performance, led San Francisco (6-4) to a dominant 38-10 win over the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca. It was the team's third straight victory, vaulting it into first place in the NFC West.
Thanksgiving FanDuel Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for Thursday's daily fantasy football contests
Week 12 kicks off with a Thanksgiving tripleheader and an enhanced opportunity for more NFL DFS action. Our FanDuel lineup for Thursday's slate features a veteran signal-caller looking to bounce back after a rough performance, a couple of high-quality tight ends, and two running backs with favorable matchups. Before we...
Why is 49ers vs. Cardinals in Mexico City? History of NFL's International Series games
The NFL's International Series for 2022 will conclude in Week 11 as the 49ers and Cardinals square off in Mexico City. It will be the fifth regular-season game played in Mexico City all time and the fifth game to be played outside the United States this year. Three games have...
Auburn vs. Alabama odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 13 Iron Bowl matchup
The Auburn Tigers (5-6) will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama Saturday afternoon to play the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (9-2) in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS). The Tigers need one more win to become bowl eligible, while the Crimson Tide are trying to end the regular season on a high note and give themselves a chance to make the College Football Playoff.
NFL DFS picks Week 12: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups
Happy Thanksgiving week, everyone! The holidays are about family, friends, food, and football, and we have a full slate of NFL games on the docket for daily fantasy fun. With such a plentiful spread of DFS options on DraftKings and FanDuel, you'll want to include some values and sleepers in your lineups (like cranberry sauce and cornbread) so you can afford some proven, consistent high-priced plays (like turkey and ham).
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Gus Edwards, Leonard Fournette impacting Week 12 RB rankings
With Week 12 set to begin with three games on Thanksgiving, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates in preparation for making some hurried start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Gus Edwards and Leonard Fournette are two of the biggest RB worries and would have a big effect on the running back rankings if they're forced to miss time.
Will Zach Wilson start for the Jets vs. Bears? Robert Saleh not committing on Week 12 QB after latest loss
Zach Wilson's leash for the Jets is looking shorter than ever after Sunday's heartbreaking 10-3 loss to the Patriots, which featured a last-second punt-return touchdown from New England to cap it off. It was the last of 17 punts over the course of the game, 10 of which came from the Jets.
Best Fantasy Week 12 Waiver Pickups: Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, Cam Akers take over backfields
Last week was full of RB breakouts, and there was more of the same this week even if it wasn't quite as exciting. Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers all took over their teams' respective backfields, and, like it or not, all will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. We also have some intriguing late-season WR breakouts in Donovan Peoples-Jones and Demarcus Robinson who are worth grabbing ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 13 top 25 games
Rivalry Week features four matchups between ranked opponents – including a pair of classic rivalries that will impact the College Football Playoff picture. No. 3 Michigan meets No. 2 Ohio State in a matchup of 11-0 teams at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. It's a noon kickoff per tradition, and the Buckeyes are favored to avenge last season's 42-27 loss to the Wolverines.
Why did Melvin Gordon get cut by Broncos? Chronic fumble issues force Denver to release veteran RB
The Broncos have lost another running back following a game against the Raiders. This time, the decision was made by the team. Denver announced Monday it had waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon after a 22-16 overtime defeat to Las Vegas. During the Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Raiders in Week 4, starter Javonte Williams tore several ligaments in his knee, including his ACL, that ended his 2022 campaign.
Cowboys vs. Giants odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 12
The 7-3 Cowboys host the 7-3 Giants in the second game of the Thanksgiving triple-header in a crucial NFC East showdown at Jerry World (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Dallas enters Week 12 off a 40-3 drubbing over the then 8-1 Vikings, while the Giants slipped up at home, losing 31-18 to the Lions.
NFL Thanksgiving halftime shows: Who is performing during Cowboys, Lions games in 2022?
The NFL is in the process of taking over every holiday from September through February, but the league has had a monopoly on Thanksgiving for nearly a century. The Thanksgiving slate of games, which routinely comes in among the most-watched sporting events of the year, has become a spectacle itself.
Disgruntled Browns fan does donuts, vandalizes FirstEnergy Stadium with CAT, police called
Cleveland fans are not happy. The Browns were always going to be a work in progress in 2022. After all, their newly minted $230 million quarterback was suspended the first 11 weeks of the season. But even without Deshaun Watson, the team has managed to underachieve, going just 3-7 through the first 10 games of the season.
