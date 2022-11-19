ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Lake-effect storm dumps several feet in NY; more expected

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ICs1_0jH4Bpwq00

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A massive storm dumped several feet of snow in the areas ringing Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, causing at least three deaths, forcing an NFL game to be moved and creating gridlock as tractor-trailers detoured onto smaller roads to avoid a closure of part of Interstate 90 in western New York.

The lake-effect storm had produced more than 6 feet of snow in some areas by Saturday morning. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the city bearing the brunt. The front had begun to move northward from Buffalo by Saturday, but forecasts called for more snow as Monday approached.

According to the National Weather Service, the suburb of Orchard Park, home to the NFL's Buffalo Bills, reported 77 inches (196 centimeters) by early Saturday. About 80 miles (129 kilometers) northeast of the city, the town of Natural Bridge, near the Fort Drum Army base, reported just under 6 feet.

The inundation forced the National Football League to move Sunday's game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns to Detroit.

The National Weather Service predicted partial sunshine and a break from the snow on Saturday in New York, but not for long.

“Later on this evening and through early next week, we’re expecting another round of lake-effect snow for much of western New York,” National Weather Service meteorologist Zack Taylor told The Associated Press. Taylor, based in College Park, Maryland, said that could produce as much as 15 inches (38 centimeters) of snow for areas near Lake Erie and 2 feet (61 centimeters) for areas near Lake Ontario.

In the Buffalo area, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted that two people died “associated with cardiac events related to exertion during shoveling/snow blowing.” A third person - a snowplow driver in the town of Hamlet, Indiana - was killed Friday when his plow slid off the pavement and rolled over, the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Hamlet is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from Lake Michigan.

In other tweets, Poloncarz expressed frustration at reports of trucks getting stuck on smaller roads as they tried to get around the I-90 detour. A video posted online showed a line of trucks backed up on a street in Orchard Park.

The weather didn't deter one Buffalo-area couple from tying the knot on Saturday, a year after they became engaged. Robert Junge said he and fiancee Maria Szeglowski decided on a November wedding because Buffalo had only had one major November storm, eight years ago, since 2000.

After the storm prompted a driving ban that forced their banquet hall to cancel, they pivoted and decided to hold the ceremony anyway and postpone the reception until next weekend. About 100 of 180 expected guests weren't going to make it for the ceremony, Junge said.

“We’re all trying to look at in a positive way,” he said. "It’s definitely going to make for some beautiful pictures and videos.

“I know this sounds like a spiel, but I’m so excited to marry my fiancee, I love her so much, nothing was going to stop me,” he added. “I don’t need anybody to be sorry. We will get through this.”

The storm's effects varied widely in the region due to the peculiarities of lake-effect storms, which are caused by frigid winds picking up moisture from warmer lakes and dumping snow in narrow bands. Some areas of Buffalo were battered by blowing, heavy snow off Lake Erie while mere miles away, residents only had to contend with a few inches.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed about 70 members of the National Guard to help with snow removal in some of the hardest-hit areas.

Buffalo has experience with dramatic lake-effect snowstorms, few worse than the one that struck in November 2014. That epic storm dumped 7 feet (2 meters) of snow on some communities over three days, collapsing roofs and trapping motorists in more than 100 vehicles on a lakeside stretch of the New York State Thruway.

___

Associated Press correspondent Julie Walker contributed to this story from New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Public utility to pipe water to residents of 'Gasland' town

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — (AP) — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
DIMOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Action News Jax

Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium field damaged by driver

An unknown driver appears to have damaged the field at FirstEnergy Stadium just days before the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a video taken by News 5 Cleveland. The grounds crew found tire tread marks in the shape of circles spanning almost half...
KENTUCKY STATE
Action News Jax

Flip of Michigan Legislature highlights role of fair maps

Democratic candidates for the Michigan House and Senate won a majority of votes this year, translating into their party winning control of both legislative chambers. That may seem like a natural result, but it hasn't been in previous elections. While Democrats also won a majority of votes in 2018 and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Action News Jax

Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Body of missing bicyclist found in Guana River State Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Deputies said the body of a missing bicyclist was found in Guana River State Park on the park Tuesday afternoon. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office identified the bicyclist as Mark Meihofer, 57, of Ponte Vedra. SJSO said no foul play was suspected, but deputies are waiting on an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in Georgia runoff

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican groups appealed to Georgia's highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals risk closing

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Over half of Mississippi's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future, according to the state's leading public health official. Dr. Daniel Edney, the state health officer, spoke to state senators at a hearing Monday about the financial...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Action News Jax

US Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA — (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican's appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

St. Johns man wins $2M from playing the Florida Lottery

James Moon, 66, hit a jackpot of $2 million from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing. Moon decided to receive his prize in a lump-sum payment of $1,368,554. He purchased his ticket from a Publix located at 2750 Racetrack Road in Jacksonville, which will receive a commission of $2,000 dollars. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Teenage driver charged in crash of stolen car that killed 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — A 16-year-old accused of driving a stolen SUV involved in a high-speed crash that killed four teenage passengers was arraigned Tuesday on manslaughter and other charges. The parents of two of those killed, meanwhile, have filed a lawsuit against automaker Kia, claiming their...
BUFFALO, NY
Action News Jax

Starke man wins million-dollar scratch-off lottery ticket

STARKE, Fla. — A Florida man, won $1 million from a Florida Lottery “Gold Rush Supreme” scratch off ticket. Ryan Sodek from Starke, Florida, chose to receive his prize through a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The winning ticket was...
STARKE, FL
Action News Jax

SJSO investigating Dollar General burglary in World Golf Village

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported that a break-in occurred Sunday night at a Dollar General on Murabella Parkway. Action News Jax first received word from a viewer that there was a heavy police presence and crime scene tape at the scene earlier this morning and sent a news crew.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Action News Jax

Court seems skeptical of Trump claims in Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal appeals court appeared deeply skeptical Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was entitled to challenge an FBI search of his Florida estate or to have an independent arbiter review documents that were seized from the home. A three-judge panel of the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy