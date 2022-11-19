Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (hip) starting on Tuesday, Danuel House to bench
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his 15th start this season after he sat out two games with hip soreness and Danuel House was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Nets' team allowing 39.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, our models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jeff Green (knee) questionable to return for Nuggets Sunday night
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Green went to the locker room for evaluation midway through the first quarter due to a leg injury. Now, the team has deemed him questionable to return due to a right knee ailment. Expect more work for Christian Braun and Vlatko Cancar as long as Green is unavailable.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Richardson is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday due to right ankle soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to log more minutes off the bench against a Pelicans' team allowing a 108.7 defensive rating. Per...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Joe Harris coming off Brooklyn's bench on Tuesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris will play with Brooklyn's second unit after Nic Claxton was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.9 expected minutes, numbeFire's models project Harris to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Monday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his fourth start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with elbow soreness. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 21.6...
numberfire.com
Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Montrezl Harrell for inactive Joel Embiid (foot) on Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot sprain. In 18.8 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Harrell's projection includes 10.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Denver's Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Tuesday
The Denver Nuggets listed Ish Smith (calf) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Smith hasn't played yet in November, but could change that Tuesday against the Pistons. He has been a small role player in Denver's rotation so far this season. Smith is averaging just 4.6 minutes...
numberfire.com
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (illness) out for Hawks Monday
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out De'Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hunter will miss his first game of the season as he battles a non-COVID illness. Justin Holiday could see his first start of the season without Hunter in the lineup. Hunter is having...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (leg) probable for Spurs' Wednesday contest versus Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (leg) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. After a nine game absence with a left fibula fracture, Collins is on track to return. Expect the 25-year old to play under a minutes restriction with San Antonio's second unit.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable Wednesday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Love tried playing through his thumb issue on Monday, but he only provided 12 scoreless minutes. Dean Wade (knee) is expected to return from a six-game absence on Wednesday, so he should take on most of the minutes if Love is out.
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl's status is currently in question after Sant Antonio's center sat one game with right knee soreness. Expect Gorgui Dieng to see more minutes at the five against a New Orleans' team ranked sixth in defensive rating if Poeltl is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) starting in Tuesday's lineup for inactive Jeff Green (knee)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will resume his previous starting role at the four position after he was held out two games with an illness and Jeff Green was ruled out with a knee contusion. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Stephen Curry (elbow) not listed on Golden State's Wednesday injury report
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (elbow) is noted listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry is on track to return after Golden State's guard missed one game for rest reasons. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Curry to score 47.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (foot) out on Monday, Anthony Lamb to start
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will sit on Monday after he ruled out with foot soreness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Lamb's projection includes 14.8...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
