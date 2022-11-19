ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adele kicks off Vegas residency: ‘Thank you so much for coming back to me’

Hello, Vegas!

Adele has finally kicked off her Las Vegas residency after abruptly postponing it in January.

On Friday night, the Grammy winner, 34, appeared onstage at the Colosseum at Ceasar’s Palace in front of a crowd of more than 4,000 people, including her son, Angelo, 10, and boyfriend Rich Paul.

“Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told the audience, according to The Guardian. “It looks just like I imagined it would.”

Adele sang many of her hits including “Easy on Me,” “Skyfall,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Rumour Has It.” She even got a little romantic during the set, embracing Paul, while singing, “When We Were Young.”

After five years since her last concert, the British-born performer got emotional and welled up with tears several times during the show, expressing her gratitude to her fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibcAW_0jH4BY8b00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hgNZi_0jH4BY8b00

Earlier this year, Adele pulled the plug on her eagerly anticipated residency with just one day’s notice, blaming delivery delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Months later, while appearing on a British radio show, she explained that she felt compelled to cancel because the show was just not up to snuff.

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down, and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she said, adding that she refused to budge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvMPZ_0jH4BY8b00
Adele performed for a crowd of more than 4,000.
MEGA

“You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing,” she continued. “I’m not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money. I’m like, ‘the show’s not good enough.’”

During Friday night’s concert, Adele addressed the backlash by giving a shoutout to Caesar’s Palace for having her back.

“I’d really like to thank Caesars because there has been a lot of s–t written about me since I canceled my shows,” she said.

“I tell you 90 percent of it is absolutely completely made up — there’s been rumors that I’m moving hotels and I’m moving theaters and all this and never once did they ask any questions.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfiby_0jH4BY8b00
Adele thanked the crowd for “coming back to me.”
MEGA

The day before the maiden Vegas performance the Oscar winner revealed on social media that she was “incredibly nervous.”

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this. I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job. Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe its because I love the show I don’t know.

“But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x”

“Weekends with Adele” will run until March 25, 2023.

