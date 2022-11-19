Read full article on original website
Related
Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score
The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home
It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation
The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. The post Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
8 Most Common Holiday Scams to Avoid, Don’t Fall for them Idaho!
It’s official. “The Holidays” are here, and unfortunately, that also means we need to be extra cautious about the insane scams that are out there — yes, even in Idaho. Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, there’s a lot we need to pay attention to so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays.
Information wanted on home break-ins in north Meridian neighborhood
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information about home burglaries reported Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Spurwing Country Club, off Chinden Boulevard and Linder Road. Thieves broke in by smashing glass doors behind the homes, then stole cash, jewelry, guns and other...
Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here
BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
KIVI-TV
Topgolf opening in the Treasure Valley next week
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Topgolf will open their doors in the Treasure Valley next Monday, Nov. 28. The facility, located just off of Interstate 84 and 10 miles west of Boise is the first Topgolf venue in the State of Idaho. The two-floor space offers 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays,...
Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?
Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
Post Register
Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Pair of Clarkston, WA Residents Transported to Hospital Following Three-Vehicle Collision on US95 in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, ID - On the morning of Tuesday, November 22, Troopers with the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision on US95 near Anderson Corner Rd in Canyon County. The incident occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. According to a media release from the ISP, a 2007 Chevrolet...
New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho
BOISE - It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.
KIVI-TV
Traveling for the holidays? Snow and rain expected in Idaho today
We're waking up to some foggy conditions and stagnant air once again in areas of SW and west-central Idaho. Temperatures are very chilly - well below freezing in the 20s in the Treasure Valley - so moisture will freeze on roadways and vehicles. Scrape off your car windows thoroughly and use caution on your morning commute!
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Nampa, ID
Nampa is the largest city in Canyon County, Idaho. Situated in the center of Boise Valley, the city was founded in 1886 when the Oregon Short Line Railroad brought with it commerce and development. The area was originally a barren desert dotted with sagebrush, but irrigation in the 1890s made...
Nampa School District teacher placed on administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho — An employee at the Nampa School District (NSD) has been placed on administrative leave, after he was charged with two felonies. Jefferson Davis, a math and special education teacher at West Middle School in Nampa, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on two felony charges: video voyeurism (Idaho State Code: 18-6605) and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object (Idaho State Code: 18-6608).
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?
There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients
For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, made it clear: if you showed up at an emergency room that hospital had an obligation to do what […] The post Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion
Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0