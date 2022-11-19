ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home

It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
FRUITLAND, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation

The mayor of Idaho’s largest city has launched an investigation to determine if a police officer, whose ties to a white supremacist group became known after he retired, violated the rights of any residents during his 22 years with the agency. The post Mayor of Idaho’s largest city launches police investigation appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

8 Most Common Holiday Scams to Avoid, Don’t Fall for them Idaho!

It’s official. “The Holidays” are here, and unfortunately, that also means we need to be extra cautious about the insane scams that are out there — yes, even in Idaho. Whether you’re leaving your home and traveling to see loved ones, or simply making an increased number of online purchases for gifts, there’s a lot we need to pay attention to so that we don’t get scammed by the terrible people trying to ruin the holidays.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here

BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Topgolf opening in the Treasure Valley next week

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Topgolf will open their doors in the Treasure Valley next Monday, Nov. 28. The facility, located just off of Interstate 84 and 10 miles west of Boise is the first Topgolf venue in the State of Idaho. The two-floor space offers 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays,...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?

Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

New nonprofit seeks to build relationships at all levels of government for an accessible Idaho

BOISE - It all started because they couldn’t safely access their own neighborhoods. Now, the volunteers who make up the Idaho Access Project are taking on projects large and small to ensure Idahoans of all abilities can access the Gem State’s ample parks and recreation opportunities, accessible housing, its strong economy – and even the ballot box.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Traveling for the holidays? Snow and rain expected in Idaho today

We're waking up to some foggy conditions and stagnant air once again in areas of SW and west-central Idaho. Temperatures are very chilly - well below freezing in the 20s in the Treasure Valley - so moisture will freeze on roadways and vehicles. Scrape off your car windows thoroughly and use caution on your morning commute!
IDAHO STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Nampa, ID

Nampa is the largest city in Canyon County, Idaho. Situated in the center of Boise Valley, the city was founded in 1886 when the Oregon Short Line Railroad brought with it commerce and development. The area was originally a barren desert dotted with sagebrush, but irrigation in the 1890s made...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa School District teacher placed on administrative leave

BOISE, Idaho — An employee at the Nampa School District (NSD) has been placed on administrative leave, after he was charged with two felonies. Jefferson Davis, a math and special education teacher at West Middle School in Nampa, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on two felony charges: video voyeurism (Idaho State Code: 18-6605) and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object (Idaho State Code: 18-6608).
NAMPA, ID
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients

For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, made it clear: if you showed up at an emergency room that hospital had an obligation to do what […] The post Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Gallery: Substantial & Stunning Idaho Lakeside Mansion

Idaho has quite a reputation for its incredible mansions. If you like to ogle, dream and be inspired scroll to see the incredible Idaho mansions below. The first was for a time in 2020, the most expensive home on the market in the state. This one has so many extras and comes with a massive collection of expensive toys.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

