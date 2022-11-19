ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Police identify woman killed in Nacogdoches apartment shooting Saturday

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPPPg_0jH4BRxW00

UPDATE: Nacogdoches Police Department have identified the woman killed in an apartment shooting on Saturday.

Officials: 5-year-old Overton boy at center of Amber Alert found safe

Officials said that Deion Ladana Barret, 23, was killed in the shooting and her roommate of Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, has been charged with murder for the shooting.

According to officials, Barret and Arrington both lived together in #202 of the 1600 block apartment building on Martinsville Street.

Officials said they were responding to a disturbance in the apartment.

“That disturbance became violent, resulting in the death of Barrett,” Nacogdoches Police Department said.

Nacogdoches Police Department has confirmed that Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with murder in relation to the killing of a woman on the 1600 block of Martinsville St. on Saturday.

Arrington was booked into Nacogdoches County Jail.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced Saturday morning that a woman has been shot and killed at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Martinsville St.

Police: Man arrested with ‘trailer full of marijuana’ after chase ends in Kilgore

Officials said that around 3:45 a.m. they were responding to a 911 call about the shooting when they found the deceased victim. Nacogdoches PD said they already have a suspect in custody.

Their criminal investigation division is currently on the scene and investigating.

This story will be updated when further information is released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0jH4BRxW00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
scttx.com

Passenger Vehicle Collides Head-on with DPS Trooper Unit

November 25, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle that occurred Thursday, November 24, 2022, on State Highway 7, just west of U.S. 96. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:25pm, a 2018 Hyundai...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Missing 72-year-old Anderson County man found

UPDATE — A man at the center of a Silver Alert was found on Wednesday, according to Texas DPS. The alert was issued for 72-year-old Charles Milford on Wednesday after he was last seen on Nov. 22. ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – A Silver Alert was issued for an Anderson County man last seen Nov. 22 […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-wheeler among items recovered in Cherokee County, officials say arrest warrants to come

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several items of stolen property were recovered by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant on CR 1814 was conducted on Monday. The following recovered items were reported stolen out of the sheriff’s office, Jacksonville Police Department and Palestine Police Department: Flatbed trailer Kubota tractor Toro zero turn […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Some frustrated after reporting damage to vehicles from Highway 155 roadwork

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some drivers are frustrated after work on an East Texas roadway has led to damage on their vehicles. Roadwork on a stretch of Highway 155 between Tyler and Anderson County has been ongoing. Several people say they have received damage to their vehicles from loose gravel from the stretch of roadway having the work done.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy