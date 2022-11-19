Police identify woman killed in Nacogdoches apartment shooting Saturday

UPDATE: Nacogdoches Police Department have identified the woman killed in an apartment shooting on Saturday.

Officials said that Deion Ladana Barret, 23, was killed in the shooting and her roommate of Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, has been charged with murder for the shooting.

According to officials, Barret and Arrington both lived together in #202 of the 1600 block apartment building on Martinsville Street.

Officials said they were responding to a disturbance in the apartment.

“That disturbance became violent, resulting in the death of Barrett,” Nacogdoches Police Department said.

Nacogdoches Police Department has confirmed that Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with murder in relation to the killing of a woman on the 1600 block of Martinsville St. on Saturday.

Arrington was booked into Nacogdoches County Jail.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas ( KETK ) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced Saturday morning that a woman has been shot and killed at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Martinsville St.

Officials said that around 3:45 a.m. they were responding to a 911 call about the shooting when they found the deceased victim. Nacogdoches PD said they already have a suspect in custody.

Their criminal investigation division is currently on the scene and investigating.

This story will be updated when further information is released.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.