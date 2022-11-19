ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC

Nov 23 (Reuters) - There is now an imminent threat of measles spreading in various regions globally, as COVID-19 led to a steady decline in vaccination coverage and weakened surveillance of the disease, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. public health agency said on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy