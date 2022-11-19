UFC Vegas 65 Results, Live Coverage, and Discussion: Kennedy Nzechukwu Knocks Out Ion Cutelaba In Makeshift Main Event!

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor fires back at retired Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘Your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost’
Conor McGregor isn’t letting an old rival get away with putting his name in his mouth. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a public speaking appearance in Toronto this past weekend and he took a thinly veiled shot at McGregor as he boasted about his team’s success. Nurmagomedov teammates Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov recently captured UFC and Bellator gold, respectively, at 155 pounds.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Names Three Fighters He Wishes He Had Fought During His UFC Career
Khabib Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the fights he missed out on. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will go down as one of the best lightweights to have ever fought in the UFC. He retired back in 2020 with an astonishing record of 29-0 and is now a member of The UFC Hall of Fame. During his run in the lightweight division, Nurmagomedov faced some of the toughest fighters at the weight. He was never beaten and walked away while still at the top of his game. Now, thriving in retirement, Nurmagomedov is taking a look back at the three fights he wished he had during his UFC run.
Connor McGregor Hits Back At Khabib For Insult: “Your Fathers Plan is Never Complete Because You Quit and Ran”
More than four years removed from their UFC 229 showdown, the rivalry between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov is still far from slowing down. Appearing at a public speaking engagement in Toronto, Nurmagomedov spoke about the recent success of his fight team, including Islam Makhachev’s defeat of Charles Oliveira to capture the UFC lightweight championship. ‘The Eagle’ also spoke about newly crowned champion Usman Nurmagomedov who bested Patricky Pitbull to become the Bellator MMA lightweight titleholder on Friday night.
PWMania
Saraya Addresses Controversial Line from Her AEW Dynamite Promo
Saraya made her first AEW in-ring promo during the September 28th episode of AEW Dynamite, noting that she now has a boss who listens to her. Many assumed she was criticizing WWE. Saraya explained the line further on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast:. “I wish I didn’t even say...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21): Wheeler Yuta, Athena, Brian Cage, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling air the latest episode of its AEW Dark: Elevation event on November 21. Matches were taped on November 16 from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Fans can watch the full stream in the video above. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21)
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Accidentally Caught On Microphone Asking About Roman Reigns’ Run-In During SmackDown
WWE has a lot of things going on during a live broadcast. Sometimes people need to communicate about what’s going on, but they don’t mean for it to get caught on a microphone. Unfortunately, that plan doesn’t always work out. Roman Reigns is set to lead The...
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
Jade Cargill Escorted Out Of Bow Wow Concert After Confrontation
TBS Champion Jade Cargill and her Baddies have been dragged out of a Bow Wow concert after they confronted the rap star during a meet and greet. Back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. More recently, the rap star took to social media to ask Tony Khan for a roster spot in AEW, something that could have had some unintended consequences.
MJF Says 'Dollar Store Conor McGregor' Paddy Pimblett Wouldn't Last Two Seconds In Wrestling
MJF and Paddy Pimblett banter about. The new AEW World Champion is already making friends in the MMA world as he and UFC fighter Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett have gotten into a bit of a tiff on social media. Paddy challenged MJF to meet him when AEW travels to England,...
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Scheduled For UFC 283 In January
A matchup between former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns and longtime contender, Neil Magny, has been scheduled for UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm the booking itself. Burns is 5-2 in his last seven Octagon outings and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev back at UFC 273 in April. Magny meanwhile is 6-2 in his last eight fights and will try to build on a third-round submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 earlier this month.
NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19): NXT Tag Title Bout Headlines
NXT held a live event on November 19 from the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19) - Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) def. Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey. - Kiana...
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG
Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
PWG Announces Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Will Take Place On 1/7 And 1/8
The dates are set for PWG BOLA. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced that Battle of Los Angeles 2023 will take place on January 7 and 8. Aside from COVID years (2020 and 2021), the annual tournament has taken place since 2005. Past winners include Kenny Omega, El Generico (Sami Zayn), Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Riochet, and Bandido.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20/22): Sheamus Faces Gunther
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event on November 20 from the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA. Full results (courtesy of WrestleZone) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From State College, PA (11/20) WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sheamus defeated GUNTHER by DQ when Imperium interfered. The bout...
AEW Rampage Viewership On 11/18 Slightly Down, Demo Number Up Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
The numbers are in for the November 18 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday's show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49...
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1
The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
Report: Cain Velasquez Receives Clearance To Wrestle At 12/3 AAA Show
Cain Velasquez has reportedly been given clearance to return to the ring. The former WWE star is out on bail following his arrest for attempted murder on March 2. Velasquez allegedly shot into a vehicle containing Harry Goularte and hit his stepfather, Paul Bender. Goularte had been accused of sexual misconduct with Velasquez's four-year-old son. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion was granted bail on November 8. On November 21, Velasquez submitted a motion at an arraignment, hoping to gain the ability to compete at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide's event in Tempe, Arizona, on December 3.
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show
Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
Da Party Is Back In Town: Group Reunites For Uno Game
After posting several teasers over the last few weeks Da Party people were able to rejoice Sunday night when Chugs, Swiss, Creed, and Breeze cracked open the Uno deck. The last time we saw them was August of 2021 with a live game at Breeze’s house that was won by Chugs. Soon after Chugs a.k.a. Adam Cole Bay Bay debuted in AEW. Breeze had already been let go by WWE and with all of their lives going in different directions Da Party had to go on hiatus. They posted the saddest video for Chugs’ departure and it was left there. Earlier this year Swiss left WWE for AEW and it seemed all hope was lost on a reunion.
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira, loses professional MMA debut at LFA 147
As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she ended up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
Fightful
