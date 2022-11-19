Read full article on original website
Coordinators Adam Fuller and John Papuchis discuss FSU vs. UF after Tuesday practice
FLORIDA STATE - Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and special teams coordinator John Papuchis met with the media on Tuesday during their shortened week heading into a prime-time matchup against the Florida Gators this Friday. The Noles head into the matchup as the No. 16 team in the country and are currently favored when they host UF inside Doak Campbell Stadium.
Noles News: FSU gets set for Black Friday vs. Gators
For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS) Transfer portal additions. Football. Florida State football is now ranked No. 16...
FSU moves to No. 16 in College Football Playoff rankings
Florida State Seminoles football, winners of four straight by 25-plus points, have been one of the best-performing teams in the country over the last few weeks of football — outscoring opponents 173-39 while outgaining them 1,956-903 on offense. FSU’s body of work has been recognized by steady progress in...
Players Jordan Travis, Dillan Gibbons, and Kalen DeLoach talk UF after Tuesday practice
No. 16 Florida State (8-3, ACC 5-3) is heading into its final match of the regular season and is set to face the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC) on senior day, Friday. The Noles are coming off a four-game winning streak after rolling over the Louisana Ragin Cajuns last weekend. UF is coming off a loss to Vanderbilt and is looking to bounce back under first-year head coach Billy Napier.
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU gets its QB for 2023
Four-star QB Brock Glenn has flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Florida State Seminoles. He was initially thought to be a FSU lean before deciding for the Buckeyes but recruiting is a marathon and not a spring and now #Tribe23 has its signal caller for the class.
FSU basketball vs. Mercer: How to watch, notes, game thread
Florida State basketball, 0-4 for the first time in over 50 years, is in search of its first win tonight against the Mercer Bears (2-2). FSU has struggled heavily so far this season, leading at halftime just once so far — a 17-point lead vs. the Florida Gators which evaporated just a few minutes into the second half.
Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: Instant reaction to Brock Glenn commitment, other notes as Signing Day nears
The Florida State Seminoles football team has shown vast improvement on the field, and it’s being noticed by recruits, including their latest commitment, four-star quarterback Brock Glenn, a flip from Ohio State. The Three Stars got together for another instant reaction edition of the Florida State of Recruiting podcast...
Florida State secures first win of the season against Mercer
Florida State basketball hosted the Mercer Bears on Monday night, in search of their first win of the season. The Seminoles have started 0-4 for the first time since 1959, hitting one of the biggest bumps in the Leonard Hamilton era. Much of dismay has to with constant offensive struggles, but the Noles don’t seem to have a clear answer on any side of the ball.
Blue-chip QB Brock Glenn commits to Florida State
The Florida State Seminoles have been on a tear in their last few games, but things have been quiet on the recruiting trail. That changed in a big way Monday, as Mike Norvell and Tony Tokarz flipped a significant and familiar quarterback prospect, Brock Glenn, from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
“A group that will be remembered:” Head coach Mike Norvell discusses senior class, rivalry week
The No. 16 Florida State Seminoles are coming upon their last regular season game this Friday night. Players and fans alike are happy that it will be showcased in prime time at 7:30 on ABC and against none other than their archrival, the Florida Gators. Team health which plagued the...
FSU soccer vs. Pitt: NCAA Tournament how to watch, game thread, notes
Florida State is set for the next step in its national title defense, taking on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Sweet 16. FSU is coming off a 4-1 win against LSU which saw the Seminoles’ offense burst to life in the second half. From our Prince Akeem Joeffer:. Florida...
Noles News: No. 16 Florida State sets sights on UF, soccer to the Elite 8, women’s hoops keeps rolling
It’s been a wild run for Florida State football; rounding the last corner of their regular season puts them at home, set to take on the Florida Gators this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Men’s basketball has seen better days being wrought by injury and seemingly unable to find a rhythm, while women’s hoops have found a star in Ta’niya Latson, who continues to impress in and outside of the paint. Soccer is rolling under new head coach Brian Pensky while volleyball ended its season strong with a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.
FSU depth chart vs. Florida
No. 16 Florida State Seminoles football (8-3, 5-3 ACC) is prepping for its season finale, a Black Friday matchup vs. the Florida Gators (6-5, 3-5 SEC). It’s the second time in series history that the two teams have faced off on a Friday. According to DraftKings, Florida State is...
