It’s been a wild run for Florida State football; rounding the last corner of their regular season puts them at home, set to take on the Florida Gators this Saturday inside Doak Campbell Stadium. Men’s basketball has seen better days being wrought by injury and seemingly unable to find a rhythm, while women’s hoops have found a star in Ta’niya Latson, who continues to impress in and outside of the paint. Soccer is rolling under new head coach Brian Pensky while volleyball ended its season strong with a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO