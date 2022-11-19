ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Prosecutors: Reduced sentence, prison time for Gaetz friend

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWqJh_0jH4B7dT00

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest on sex trafficking and identity theft charges led to a probe of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz should get his sentence reduced for cooperating with authorities, but he still deserves prison time to send a message that no public official is above the law, federal prosecutors said in court papers.

Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg is facing a 12-year prison sentence when he is sentenced in federal court in Orlando, Florida in two weeks. But he has been cooperating with federal agents and has provided assistance in several probes, leading prosecutors to ask for a reduced sentence. However, no other reasons should be considered for any other downward departures, prosecutors said in court papers filed this month.

The court filings from prosecutors didn’t specify how many years in prison Greenberg’s sentence should be adjusted if his cooperation is part of the calculation. Prosecutors said it should be reduced by 10 levels in the federal guidelines, which assigns a base offense level for each type of crime.

“It thus appears that the only thing that can be done to protect the public from Greenberg, and to deter him from future criminal conduct, is for him to remain in prison,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum filed this week. “This will serve to deter Greenberg from future criminal conduct, but will also send a message to others, that public officials are not above the law.”

Greenberg is facing sentencing on six federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a child, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud and conspiracy to bribe a public official. Prosecutors said he had paid at least one underage girl to have sex with him and other men. Greenberg pleaded guilty to the charges last year.

Greenberg’s cooperation could play a role in the ongoing probe into Gaetz, who is being investigated over whether he paid a 17-year-old for sex. Gaetz has denied the allegations and previously said they were part of an extortion plot. Gaetz, a Republican, represents a large part of the Florida Panhandle. No charges have been brought against the congressman.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell agreed to prosecutors’ request to seal court papers dealing with an ongoing, unnamed investigation. The request was made “in order to safeguard from public scrutiny certain sensitive information regarding pending criminal investigations which would come to light were the proceedings to become public knowledge,” prosecutors said.

The Greenberg plea agreement said the former tax collector admitted being “involved in what are sometimes referred to as ‘sugar daddy’ relationships where he paid women for sex, but attempted to disguise the payments as ‘school-related’ expenses or other living expenses.”

Greenberg has been linked to a number of other Florida politicians and their associates. So far, none of them has been implicated by name in the sex trafficking probe.

Greenberg attorney Fritz Scheller said in court papers this week that the reduced sentence request by prosecutors is insufficient given that Greenberg’s cooperation has led to investigations or prosecutions of seven people. Scheller asked the judge for a greater reduction of 16 levels.

“At this point, his cooperation has led to multiple federal indictments and convictions, with more to come,” Scheller said.

—-

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Comments / 426

Lisa Sasseville
3d ago

PIG nice representation of the party who makes these kinds of FALSE claims against the Democrats. He should be punished to the fullest extent of the law sending a VERY CLEAR MESSAGE "NOBODY IS ABOVE THE LAW"!

Reply(88)
289
Juliete Satchell
3d ago

Gaetz has been all over government officials for not following the law to the letter yet he will not say that about his friend. Gaetz needs to get off his holier-than-thou attitude and close his mouth.

Reply(12)
170
AP_001684.0a9ce5f4982a4b54a9f38379fc62452a.0227
3d ago

Got money to back you up & like Trump, a person can get away with stealing government documents, abusing young females, and worse😭😭🤬🤬🤬

Reply(14)
139
Related
CNN

Pillow salesman and Trump ally Mike Lindell loses court bid to reclaim phone seized by FBI, access warrant details

CNN — A federal judge in Minnesota has rejected Mike Lindell’s challenge to the FBI search and seizure of his phone in a 2020 election-related criminal probe. Judge Eric Tostrud said Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump’s false voter fraud claims, had not shown that the search was unconstitutional, and said he could not have his phone returned or get more access to details from the search.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

South Florida official sentenced for lying to enter detention center to see lover

MIAMI - A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election....
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Rioter Who Stormed Capitol With Confederate Flag-Toting Dad Gets Two Years in Prison

A federal judge sentenced Hunter Seefried—one of the first insurrectionists to break into the Capitol on Jan. 6 with his Confederate flag-waving father, Kevin Seefried—to two years in prison on Monday. He must also spend a year on supervised release and pay a $2,000 restitution fee. Seefried, a 24-year-old Delaware resident, cleared glass and entered the Capitol after rioters smashed windows with a police shield on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a released statement from the United States Department of Justice. Seefried was also accused of helping to chase Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman in the Senate halls. U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden called Seefried’s actions “appalling” and a “flagrant affront to our system of government” and found Seefried and his father guilty in June, Politico reported. But when it came down to sentencing, McFadden called the prosecution’s 64 months sentencing suggestion “overly harsh.” “I believe you are a good man who messed up badly,” McFadden said, adding that he had an “impulsiveness that is in part attributable to your age.”Read it at Department of Justice
DELAWARE STATE
Advocate

Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her anti-LGBTQ+ rants and conspiracy theories, has reached perhaps a new low by using the Colorado Springs mass shooting to spread falsehoods about drug trafficking and to, of course, argue against gun control. “Tragically, 300 Americans die of fentanyl poisoning everyday in America...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction

A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
CASTLE ROCK, CO
TheDailyBeast

Court Docs Rip Into DOJ for ‘Fiddling Away’ on Matt Gaetz Case

The Florida lawyer who gave the feds a mountain of evidence documenting Rep. Matt Gaetz’s alleged sex crimes says the Department of Justice—which has yet to prosecute the congressman—is “like Nero fiddling away as Rome burns.”In a court filing Monday night, the attorney representing a key government witness in the sex trafficking investigation finally put into writing a scathing criticism of the DOJ’s inaction.The rare and aggressive move calls out the DOJ for trying to destroy the life of a local corrupted tax official who snitched on his buddies—Joel Greenberg—but not pursuing a criminal case against the popular, rich Republican...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

‘He Was Your Prey’: Judge Deals 7.5-Year Sentence to U.S. Capitol Rioter Who Delivered Officer Michael Fanone by His Neck to a Violent Mob

A U.S. Capitol rioter who dragged Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone to a violent horde after pretending to help him will spend the next 7.5 years behind bars, a federal judge ruled on Thursday. “He was your prey,” declared U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson before she pronounced the sentence....
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

Delta flight attendant arrested in Miami alongside boyfriend as he faces federal drug trafficking charges

A pair of Delta flight attendants travelling from Brazil were arrested after a random stop through security in Miami showed that they were in “possession and transportation of narcotics”, the US Customs and Border Protection said.Marcelo Chaves, 44, a flight attendant with Delta, appeared in court on Thursday, just days after he’d been arrested alongside his live-in boyfriend, Ronald Maldonado, 35, where he now faces federal felony drug trafficking charges.Mr Chaves’ boyfriend, who was originally arrested alongside him on Tuesday when the pair were searched at Miami International Airport after arriving on an American Airlines flight from Brazil, is...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

‘Master of Silly Business’ among 5 dead in Colorado shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — On a typical night at Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers. The venue provided Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man and the self-proclaimed “Master of Silly Business,” with the liberating performances he had long sought. But on Saturday, it became the site of the latest mass shooting in the U.S. when a gunman with a semiautomatic rifle opened fire and killed Aston and four...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
578K+
Post
615M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy