Newberry County, SC

Stansberry named ABWA Woman of the Year

By Courtesy of ABWA
 3 days ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY — Women Connecting Women Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) has named Pamela Stansberry as the 2023 Woman of the Year.

ABWA’s Women Connecting Women Chapter honors an outstanding woman annually for achieving excellence in career, education, local chapter involvement and community action. The honoree exemplifies the organization’s vision and mission and is spotlighted on a national level in ABWA.

Pamela Daffin Stansberry is a native of Linden, Alabama, she graduated from Amelia Love Johnson High School, ranking third in her class. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from Talladega College (Magna Cum Laude). Following graduation from Talladega College, Stansberry attended Miami University where she earned an MBA in management information systems. Stansberry previously worked for NCR Corporation as a software engineer and Oracle Database administrator. She is currently a certified project management professional(PMP®) and is employed by IBM Corporation as program manager of infrastructure, database administration and data warehousing.

Stansberry is active in her community and currently serves on the Living Hope Foundation Board of Directors in Newberry. She is the immediate past president of the Interdenominational Alliance of Ministers’ Wives and Ministers’ Widows, Inc. Stansberry is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc and immediate past president of Delta House, Inc.

She is a chartered member of the Women Connecting Women Chapter and currently holds the position of vice president of the chapter and chair of the membership committee.

Stansberry is a poet and writer with a passion to address the concerns of women and children. She was married to the late Rev. Rinzee L. Stansberry Sr. and is the parent of three children: Briana, Kimberly and Rinzee Jr.

On December 10, 2022, Stansberry will be honored at an ‘Evening of Excellence’ dinner & jazz celebration sponsored by the Women Connecting Women Chapter. The event will be held at Mid-Carolina County Club in Prosperity.

Women Connecting Women Chapter (WCW), chartered in November 2020, is a local league of American Business Women’s of America. Founded in 1949, ABWA’s mission is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support, and national recognition. Membership is open to working women, business owners, semi/retired professionals, and college students.

For Evening of Excellence tickets or membership information, contact any member of Women Connecting Women or email abwanewberrywcw@gmail.com.

