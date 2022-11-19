Since American Express began Small Business Saturday in 2010 as a promotional tool, it has continued to grow each year. Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday that encourages holiday shoppers to shop at local businesses and takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Participation in Small Business Saturday continues to grow year after year. It was reported that American consumers have spent an estimated total of more than $120 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday over the past ten years. Even though it was begun by American Express and continues to be an effort of this corporation, other national corporations and organizations also endorse this endeavor. The National Main Street Center is an active supporter of this program.

