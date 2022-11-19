Read full article on original website
Boise State Gains Steam in Top 25 Ranking Votes Following Win
If you would have told us a few weeks ago that Boise State football would actually have votes to be ranked nationally, in the Top 25, we might have laughed--or at least called you unrealistic. Overly optimistic? Delusional?. It doesn't matter how you look at it, Boise State, in true...
Post Register
Boise State to play against Utah State on Friday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Broncos are hosting the Utah State Aggies at the Albertsons Stadium for the game on Friday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. The game can be watched on CBS2.
mwcconnection.com
Boise State - Colorado Basketball Preview
BOISE STATE (2-2) VS COLORADO (3-2) Location: Conway, South Carolina (HTC Center) Date/Time: Sunday, November 20th at 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) Head-to-Head: Despite their geographic proximity, these two teams have never played one another. Keys to Watch. 1. Will Chibuzo Agbo build off of his last performance and maintain some...
herosports.com
Under-The-Radar Air Force Has Enjoyed An Excellent Season
Fresno State will be visiting Boise State in the Mountain West football championship game on Dec. 3, but here’s an interesting question. Which team leads the Mountain West in overall wins?. Boise State (8-3, 7-0) is tied for the most wins with none other than Air Force, which is...
The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here
BOISE, Idaho — The official 2023 Dogs of Boise State calendar is here. The calendar features all kinds of cute dogs that are showing their support for the Boise State Broncos and by purchasing one, you are showing support too. The money raised from the calendar goes towards supporting the Campus Food Pantry.
WATCH: The Greatest Display of Instant Karma in Boise Ever?
We've likely all heard at some point to "always do the right thing even when no one is watching" and despite that, there are still people out there who will continue to test their luck. That brings us to this unfortunate soul who learned this lesson the hard way. In...
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Search Continues for Michael Vaughan in Idaho Home
It has been an ongoing search that has spanned over a year's time now--Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, missing from his home and never seen again. It has been painful to watch the investigation since the 5-year-old boy went missing. In a community as small and tight-knit as Fruitland (a population of just over 6,000) news like this is totally unheard of. Through the entirety of the investigation, the parents of Michael Vaughan have been cooperative with authorities and different speculations of an abduction or run-away story lines have run wild online.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds
Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
KIVI-TV
Topgolf opening in the Treasure Valley next week
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Topgolf will open their doors in the Treasure Valley next Monday, Nov. 28. The facility, located just off of Interstate 84 and 10 miles west of Boise is the first Topgolf venue in the State of Idaho. The two-floor space offers 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays,...
KREM
University of Idaho parents discuss sending students back to campus
BOISE, Idaho — Heather Cook just wants her daughter safe. But after the killing of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, Cook said safe might mean staying home for the rest of the semester. Cook is not alone; many students went home early for Thanksgiving break. Without...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Nampa, ID
Nampa is the largest city in Canyon County, Idaho. Situated in the center of Boise Valley, the city was founded in 1886 when the Oregon Short Line Railroad brought with it commerce and development. The area was originally a barren desert dotted with sagebrush, but irrigation in the 1890s made...
Retired Boise Police captain was engaging in racist rhetoric during his employment with BPD
BOISE, Idaho — A group of white supremacists converged on Burns, Tennessee, this past weekend for the American Renaissance conference. It's sponsored by the New Century Foundation, which is defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as a think tank that promotes "pseudo-scientific studies and research that purports to show the inferiority of blacks to whites." A recently-retired Patrol Captain from the Boise Police Department, Matthew Bryngelson, was slated to speak at this white nationalist conference, under the pseudonym "Daniel Vinyard."
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?
Residents of Boise, Idaho, can apply for up to $1,000 in payments. The City of Boise Property Tax Rebate Program is worth $1.2 million dollars and is set to begin in December. It was approved in November by the city counsel and the mayor. (source)
Post Register
Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Kendrick Man Dies After Being Struck by a Vehicle in Southern Idaho
CALDWELL - Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Tuesday in Caldwell. Police say a 31-year-old male from Caldwell was driving southbound on S. 20th Avenue, near the College of Idaho campus, in a 1997 Ford F350. A 49-year-old male from Kendrick was walking westbound across S. 20th Ave., near Fillmore Street. The Ford struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian, who has not been identified by police, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
KIVI-TV
BPD Union reacts to former Captain's participation in questionable conference
BOISE, Idaho — Police unions, departments and associations across the state have spoken out, condemning a former Boise Police Department Captain’s participation in a questionable conference over the weekend. The conference host, American Renaissance has been designated as a “white nationalist hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law...
Boise Mayor Announces That She Will Investigate Boise Police
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced in a scathing press release that she would launch an investigation of the Boise Police Department. The mayor's release follows a social media report involving a retired Boise Police Captain who was one of many who filed complaints against former Boise Police Chief Lee, who was asked to resign after a damning report from Channel 7.
Nampa School District teacher placed on administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho — An employee at the Nampa School District (NSD) has been placed on administrative leave, after he was charged with two felonies. Jefferson Davis, a math and special education teacher at West Middle School in Nampa, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on two felony charges: video voyeurism (Idaho State Code: 18-6605) and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object (Idaho State Code: 18-6608).
