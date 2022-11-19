ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

End of the road: No. 8 LSU soccer unable to build on early leads, falls to defending national champion, top-seeded Florida State

By William Weathers
tigerrag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tigerrag.com

On a roll: LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week once again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Johnson has scored in double figures each of her five games, scoring a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Reliability of Noah Cain helps LSU transition through difficult stretch at running back caused by injuries, turnovers

The timing couldn’t have been better for LSU running back Noah Cain. With the team’s leading rusher from the running back position, Josh Williams, out with a knee injury against UAB last Saturday, Cain took advantage of an expanded role with 13 carries for 76 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 6 Tigers’ 41-10 victory over UAB.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Thompson sparks Gold to capture fall series over Purple

The Gold team was declared the winner Sunday in the annual LSU Baseball Purple-Gold World Series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The teams played an eight-inning game on Friday night and two six-inning games on Sunday, and the Gold earned the series win by virtue of having more points in LSU’s situational scoring system that rewards elements like quality at-bats and effective base running.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerrag.com

Lutcher’s Trenton Chaney wins Tiger Rag Shining Star of the Week

Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins had prepared his team for life without quarterback D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield and his massive contributions for last Friday’s Division II select state regional playoff game. With Winfield’s status uncertain following a high ankle sprain, Jenkins appealed to his entire offense to...
LUTCHER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy