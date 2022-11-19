End of the road: No. 8 LSU soccer unable to build on early leads, falls to defending national champion, top-seeded Florida State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On a roll: LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson named SEC Freshman of the Week once again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in as many weeks, LSU’s freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson has earned SEC Freshman of the Week. Johnson has scored in double figures each of her five games, scoring a career-high 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3FG) and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win over Northwestern State for her first career double-double. She also added 6 steals and 5 assists in that game. In Wednesday’s Field Trip game win over Houston Christian, she had 12 points, 5 assist, 4 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
Reliability of Noah Cain helps LSU transition through difficult stretch at running back caused by injuries, turnovers
The timing couldn’t have been better for LSU running back Noah Cain. With the team’s leading rusher from the running back position, Josh Williams, out with a knee injury against UAB last Saturday, Cain took advantage of an expanded role with 13 carries for 76 yards and three touchdowns in the No. 6 Tigers’ 41-10 victory over UAB.
Williams’ 33 points leads LSU past Illinois St in first round of Cayman Islands Classic, 77-61
LSU’s KJ Williams had it going on Monday in the Cayman Islands. Williams, a preseason second-team All-SEC selection, poured in 33 points to lead all scorers and LSU built a 27-point first-half lead in a 77-61 win over Illinois State in the first round of Cayman Islands Classic on Monday.
Johnson, Reese handle bulk of work in No. 15 LSU’s latest run to 100 points, runaway victory
Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson scored a career-high 27 points and sophomore forward Angel Reese produced her fifth straight double-double, powering No. 15 LSU past Northwestern State, 100-45, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (5-0) have started the season with a school-record five 100-point performances, one off the...
LSU defensive coordinator Matt House among 15 semifinalists for prestigious Broyles Award
LSU defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House has been selected as one of 15 semifinalists for the 2022 Broyles Award, which is presented annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The Broyles Award was created in 1996 recognizing legendary coach Frank Broyles’ legacy of selecting and developing...
Thompson sparks Gold to capture fall series over Purple
The Gold team was declared the winner Sunday in the annual LSU Baseball Purple-Gold World Series in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The teams played an eight-inning game on Friday night and two six-inning games on Sunday, and the Gold earned the series win by virtue of having more points in LSU’s situational scoring system that rewards elements like quality at-bats and effective base running.
Todd Horne: ‘That Guy’ who said it never rains in Tiger Stadium, and a bunch of other things, LSU continues to prove are not true about 2022
‘That Guy’ who said it never rains in Tiger Stadium; I’m pointing at him right now. In fact, I’m identifying ‘That Guy’ as the same person who said a bunch of other things that obviously aren’t true, too, as well. ‘That Guy’ said a...
Lutcher’s Trenton Chaney wins Tiger Rag Shining Star of the Week
Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins had prepared his team for life without quarterback D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield and his massive contributions for last Friday’s Division II select state regional playoff game. With Winfield’s status uncertain following a high ankle sprain, Jenkins appealed to his entire offense to...
