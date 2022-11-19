Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Amy Klobuchar Confirms Congressional Antitrust Hearing In Wake Of Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Fiasco – Update
UPDATE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is following through on plans to hold a U.S. Senate antitrust panel hearing into the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. Public outrcry over the issue has reached a crescendo in recent days after the fiasco of Ticketmaster’s chaotic handling of the upcoming Taylor Swift tour. “The high fees, site disruptions and cancellations that customers experienced shows how Ticketmaster’s dominant market position means the company does not face any pressure to continually innovate and improve,” said Klobuchar, chair of the antitrust panel, in a statement Tuesday. “We will hold a hearing on how consolidation in...
Missouri AG asks Twitter what they would ask Fauci under oath
Responses poured in after Missouri's attorney general asked Twitter users what they should ask Dr. Fauci under oath during his deposition Wednesday.
Conservative states tell Supreme Court that Biden's student loan relief was a power grab
The Supreme Court could rule quickly on the administration's request to revive the student loan relief effort. A decision could come within days.
Six people killed in shooting at Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia
Walmart employee says gunman, who police say killed himself, was manager who opened fire on workers gathered in break room
Comments / 0