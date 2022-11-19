ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, IA

Trial set for teen suspect in Iowa teacher’s death

By Linda Cook
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

The trial of a 17-year-old Fairfield teenager accused of killing a teacher is set to start May 15, 2023, in Scott County Courthouse in Davenport, according to court documents.

Jeremy Goodale’s jury trial is set to begin at 8:45 a.m., court records say. The court granted Goodale’s request to for a change of venue because of publicity surrounding the case, “so pervasive as to make a trial in Jefferson County unfair,” according to court records.

The crime happened in Fairfield, Iowa, in Jefferson County.

Both Goodale and 17-year-old Willard Noble Chaiden Miller face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, court records say.

Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (L) and Jeremy Everett Goodale (Courtesy of Jefferson County State’s Attorney’s Office)

Court documents say “It is the State’s position that a fair and impartial jury cannot reasonably be selected in Jefferson County. Given the nature of the crimes charged, there is a substantial likelihood many prospective jurors will have heard of the facts that support it and have substantial knowledge of the investigation – more so than other counties where venue may be changed.”

Only the jury trial will be held in Scott County, documents say. All other remaining hearings will be in Jefferson County unless the court orders otherwise.

The slaying in November 2021

The teens face charges in connection with the death of 66-year-old Spanish teacher Nohema Graber, of Fairfield, who went missing Nov. 2, 2021. She was last seen in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield, where she was known to walk routinely in the afternoon, arrest affidavits say.

According to the affidavits, Graber’s body was found concealed with a tarp, a wheelbarrow, and railroad ties in a remote area of the park. She had suffered “inflicted trauma to the head.”

Miller’s trial has changed location, too , from Jefferson County to Pottawattamie County.

Errin Hale
3d ago

Let’s remember the teacher that was murdered by these punks. What about her justice ? These kids need to go to prison.

Candace Peterson
3d ago

This was a heinous crime!!! They should spend the rest of their lives in jail!!!!

Josilyn Ball
3d ago

murder is murder, and they are at an age where they knew right from wrong!

